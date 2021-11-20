The Chambers County Library System in partnership with the City of Mont Belvieu, Eastern Rim Funny Book & Vintage Con and Nerd Fest brings back Nerd Con on Dec. 4. Nerd Con will be a day filled with games, panels, vendors, celebrity guests and more. The event will take place at Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex in Mont Belvieu. Free to park and attend.
Fans of cons will know exactly what to expect. Those of you who need some details, here are the basics:
Comic book conventions are popular events attended by hundreds and sometimes thousands of people. Cons are usually held at convention centers, community centers and yes, even libraries. A large number of attendees participate in cosplay where people dress as their favorite comic book, anime or pop culture characters. So dress as your favorite character because there will be cash prizes.
Nerd Con will feature celebrity guest voice actors from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Chi Chi. Artist Mark Nelson (Marvel & DC), and animator Greg Peters will also be in attendance. Even see a performance by professional air guitarist El Airiachi.
The event is co-hosted by Nerd Fest and The Eastern Rim Funny Book & Vintage Con. Nerd Fest is a group on Facebook all about community, friendship, networking, and everything Sci Fi and comic books.The Nerd Fest community enjoys frequenting comic book conventions and sharing their passion for creativity. The Eastern Rim Funny Book & Vintage Con is an awesome comic book convention in Baytown that benefits The Promise Center, which is a non-profit that provides kids with after school programs, scholarships and other community engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.