Three men were arrested and cash, weapons and narcotics seized when Baytown police served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road about 3 p.m. Sept. 8.

Two handguns and a short barrel shotgun were found, along with more than $8,000 in currency, police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said. The drugs recovered were 14.05 ounces of cocaine, 3.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 40.8 pounds of marijuana, 2 pints of promethazine, 105.7 grams of Xanax, 59.4 grams of ecstasy, 35.9 grams of hydrocodone, 33.1 grams of oxycodone and 274.9 grams of Adderall.

