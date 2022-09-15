Three men were arrested and cash, weapons and narcotics seized when Baytown police served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road about 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
Two handguns and a short barrel shotgun were found, along with more than $8,000 in currency, police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said. The drugs recovered were 14.05 ounces of cocaine, 3.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 40.8 pounds of marijuana, 2 pints of promethazine, 105.7 grams of Xanax, 59.4 grams of ecstasy, 35.9 grams of hydrocodone, 33.1 grams of oxycodone and 274.9 grams of Adderall.
The search was conducted by officers of the department’s Special Investigations Division, SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiations Team and K-9 Unit.
Chief John Stringer said, “This arrest is significant because the Baytown Police Department not only removed large quantities of narcotics from our streets, as well as illegal firearms, but also because the streets and surrounding neighborhoods where this warrant was served will be safer without the violence that narcotics trafficking brings.”
Fernandez said 34-year-old Xavier Hernandez of Highlands and 39-year-old Ashley Robinson of Baytown were charged with possession with intent to deliver, and 31-year-old Guadalupe Gonzalez of Houston was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, Hernandez remains in jail with bond set at $150,000. Robinson remains in jail with bond set at $75,000. Gonzalez was released on a $10,000 bond.
