On Aug. 18, from 11a.m. to 3 p.m., The Baytown Sun is pleased to partner with Houston Methodist Hospital Baytown to host the inaugural Women’s Expo at the City of Baytown’s Community Center at 2407 Market St.
Why now and why this event? Local businesses have suffered tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have struggled to keep their doors open. Some, unfortunately, have been lost along the way. We want to take the opportunity to allow these businesses to be exposed to as many potential customers as possible in order to help them regain their bearings. There are businesses that have started up in the midst of the pandemic that the people of Baytown and surrounding communities don’t yet know about. We feel that this event will help with that.
Local businesses will be able to purchase a booth space at a very reasonable rate and sell their products, demonstrate their wares, give financial guidance, talk about their state-of-the-art medical procedures and more. The event promises to be as informative as it will be entertaining.
Some of the things we hope to have at the event are demonstrations by vendors, a fashion show, games, door prizes, music, food and, of course, shopping! But we need you in order to accomplish that.
Early bird sign-ups are eligible for a discount if registration is received by July 15 at 5 p.m.
Vendor Inquiries should be directed to Jackland McDowell, advertising manager at 281-425-8009 or 936-414-5622; Carol Skewes, publisher at 281-425-8000 or 832-477-7314 or Anita Francis, sales assistant at 281-425-8013.
