BPD seeks Christmas Day robber

Baytown police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a convenience store on Christmas Day.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said the man entered the Exxon store at the intersection of Alexander Drive and Highway 146 about 2:30 p.m. and asked to buy a mask.
When the clerk opened the cash register, the man displayed a silver and black semi-automatic pistol and demanded the money from all the registers. The employee complied.
The suspect was last seen entering the passenger side of a late model white Chevrolet pickup truck which traveled southbound on Alexander Drive.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477 or text “Baytown” plus your message to CRIMES. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to a suspect being arrested and charged.
