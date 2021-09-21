The newspaper is the most up-to-date textbook in the world. By using daily news, editorials, features, and even advertising students in all grade levels can learn math, geography, history, meteorology, and current events and how each aspect shapes our world and the community we live in.
The Baytown Sun’s Newspapers in Education program provides students in the greater Baytown area with newspapers and curriculum to use as additional learning tools within the classroom environment. Paired with curriculum, these newspapers are used in creative ways to teach character education, career exploration, science, history, current events, math, geography, reading, writing, citizenship and more.
Here’s how it works.
The Sun distributes nearly 15,000 newspapers each month to more than 30 schools in the Goose Creek, Barbers Hill, Anahuac, Crosby and Dayton school districts.
Donations for NIE come from businesses as well as individuals. Sponsors – which number 50 currently – pay a portion of the cost of the papers, and The Baytown Sun subsidizes the rest.
Teachers can request the newspapers and The Sun will deliver them to the school’s front office.
Sponsors receive year-round recognition through NIE sponsorship advertisements.
Teachers or sponsors interested in Newspapers In Education can call 281-425-8033.
The generous sponsors of NIE make it a true success.
To them, we are grateful.
To all others, please consider supporting this useful educational tool.
