He runs for both the Rangers track and cross country teams. He is in the top 3% of his class academically and A senior at Sterling High School, distance runner Juan Hernandez has collected medals in nine consecutive high school meets going back to last year. is enrolled at Goose Creek CISD’s Health Sciences Career Academy.
Baytown Sun Sports is always looking to go beyond the X’s and O’s side of the game, so today we put Juan on the spot -- The Sun Spot.
Favorite activity outside of school and sports?
“I love to go out to the park and play a round of disc golf when I’m out of school.”
Favorite class you’re currently taking in school?
Right now, I am enjoying calculus because it really challenges me.”
What will you miss most about high school?
“I will really miss the friends and fun events like pep rallies that we get to do.”
What do you see yourself doing in 10 years?
“Hopefully I will be working in the medical field and helping the people around me as much as possible.”
Favorite kind of music?
“Rap, specifically Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator.”
Favorite social media app?
“YouTube and TikTok.”
If you could push buttons and change the world, what would you change first?
“I would make everyone get along so we can all enjoy life together.”
