A woman was charged with robbery, and two men are being sought by Baytown police, in reference to an incident about 7 a.m. Sunday in a truck stop parking lot in the 1800 block of Interstate 10.
Baytown police spokesman Sgt. John Butler said a truck driver saw two men trying to steal tarps from a truck, and recognized them as the same men who had stolen tarps from his truck the night before. He also observed a woman acting as a lookout.
He video-recorded the three suspects. The woman warned the men and all three fled after one of the men grabbed a pipe and threatened the witness with it.
When police responded, an officer asked an employee if she recognized the three, and the employee said the woman was in the restroom. The woman recognized by the employee also matched the one in the video, Butler said.
The woman, 42-year-old Katrina Mottley of Dayton denied any knowledge of the crime. She was charged with robbery.
One male suspect was described as a black man, about 25-30 years old, 6 feet tall with a slim to medium build. The other was only described as being a black man.
Burglaries
• Tools, lawn equipment and other items were reported stolen in the 200 block of Live Oak Avenue Thursday night.
• Electronics and other items were reported stolen in the 4400 block of Interstate 10 about lunchtime Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of Scenic Drive Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 400 block of Forrest Avenue Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of Forrest Avenue Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of Wilburn Drive Saturday morning.
• Vehicles were reported stolen from a building in the 1200 block of Decker Drive Sunday.
• Electronics and tools were reported stolen in the 1000 block of South Pruett Street Sunday.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Park Way Drive Sunday.
• A building burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Business 146 Sunday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 5800 block of Garth Road about 2 p.m. Sunday.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Shady Lane about 12:45 a.m. Monday. The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black shirt, jean shorts, black sneakers and a black ball cap with a red brim. He was las seen walking south on Sunset Drive.
Thefts
• A red 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license NKH209 was reported stolen in the 2900 block of West Baker Road Friday.
• A blue and white 2010 Yamaha JGR off-road dirt bike was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Missouri Street early Friday morning.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6500 block of Garth Road Friday.
• Money was reported stolen in the 9700 block of Ellen Street Friday.
• Jewelry was reported stolen in the 6300 block of Garth Road about 1:45 p.m. Friday.
• A package was reported stolen from a residence in the 2200 block of Bruce Drive Friday.
• A 2016 Dodge Ram and a firearm were reported stolen in the 5200 block of Interstate 10 Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7600 block of North Highway 146 Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Sunset Drive late Sunday night. it was recovered about an hour later in the 200 block of East Republic Avenue.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2500 block of East James Avenue about 4 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.