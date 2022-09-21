From ball boy to making history

Former Channelview High School standout and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts eludes Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker La’Darius Smith as he runs for yardage this past Monday. Hurts is only the third player in Monday Night Football history to post more than 300 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.                                    

 Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sure has come a long way since he was a 6-year-old ball boy for the Baytown Lee Ganders.

 The Channelview High School standout and 2019 Heisman Trophy runnerup became the third player in Monday Night Football history to post more than 300 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Philadelphia’s 24-7 victory over Minnesota at Lincoln Financial Field.

