Former Channelview High School standout and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts eludes Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker La’Darius Smith as he runs for yardage this past Monday. Hurtsis only the third player in Monday Night Football history to post more than 300 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sure has come a long way since he was a 6-year-old ball boy for the Baytown Lee Ganders.
The Channelview High School standout and 2019 Heisman Trophy runnerup became the third player in Monday Night Football history to post more than 300 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Philadelphia’s 24-7 victory over Minnesota at Lincoln Financial Field.
Hurts roamed the Gander sidelines when his father, Averion, served as Lee’s defensive coordinator in 2002-2005 before the elder Hurts became the head coach at Channelview in 2006.
Retired Lee Head Coach Dick Olin said the youngest Hurts’ interest in the game of football was evident at an early age.
“Jalen was very much in tune with everything happening on the field, and his interest and attention to detail translated over to his talents through junior high, high school and into college.” Olin said. “He still is very much a student of the game and that’s why he is so successful.”
With every team Hurts has led, success has followed. As a district most valuable player his junior and senior years, he guided Channelview to the playoffs in 2015 after an eight-year absence from the postseason.
The year before, he guided the Falcons to their first-ever win over powerhouse rival North Shore on a Hail Mary touchdown as time expired.
Of course, the four-star recruit was part of the 2017 National Championship team at Alabama and then led Oklahoma to the 2019 Peach Bowl after transferring there for his final year of eligibility.
Channelview ISD Athletic Director William Jennings added that Hurts has always been a humble leader and is the first to always give credit to his teammates.
“As he was coming up through junior high and through high school, he was very mature mentally beyond his years,” Jennings said. “He’s always had a certain poise about him – and his teammates always respected him for that.”
When asked by reporters about his MNF record performance against the Vikings during a post-game press conference, Hurts was quick to credit others for their efforts.
“No man is an island, you must draw your strength from others. I can’t perform without the other 10 guys on the field,” he said. “This was a big-time team win for us.”
In his second year as the Eagles’ starting quarterback, Hurts was asked if he has found his groove.
“Everything comes with time,” he said. “With each game, you find more comfort in what you are doing and you find your niche. I want to do everything I can to help this team win football games and help us take that next big step this season.”
Hurts’ father has complete confidence in his son’s words.
“When he sets his mind on something, he will give 110 percent,” he said. “That’s the way he’s always been and that’s the reason for his success.”
