Three teachers, including a teacher at Goose Creek CISD school, were arrested and taken to Liberty County jail for allegedly abusing a special needs child.
The three women are 47-year-old Melody Michel LaPointe of Baytown, 33-year-old Tarah Michelle Tinney of Liberty, and Augusta Danielle Costlow, 27, also of Liberty. All were booked into the Liberty County Jail Friday. Their bond was set at $15,000 per indictment for each defendant, totaling $60,000 for each.
LaPointe, a teacher at Bonnie P. Hopper Primary School in Highlands, was arrested Thursday. Records state she was released Friday. Goose Creek CISD officials released a statement on LaPointe’s arrest.
“In an effort of full transparency, we want to inform our families of an incident that occurred yesterday during dismissal. A teacher at Bonnie P. Hopper Primary School was arrested yesterday by Liberty County constables. The cause for arrest occurred in Liberty County and is not affiliated with Goose Creek CISD in any way,” the statement read. “The teacher is currently placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, after which the district will take appropriate action. As this is a pending legal matter, Goose Creek CISD will allow the legal process to proceed and refrain from any further comment. We want to ensure our families that the safety and security of your children is our No. 1 concern. We thank you for your continuous support of our campus and our district.”
Indictment documents state all three women are being charged with placing the student, who is said to be five years of age at the time of the incident in April 2021, “in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment.” The child was also alleged to be confined to an isolation room, reportedly fell and was injured. The documents state the women did not “voluntarily deliver the child to a designated emergency infant care provider.” Other indictments state that the child was not fed by the women and he consumed his own urine and feces.
Attorney Cynthia Buechler with the law firm of Buechler and Associates in Austin issued a statement on the arrests on behalf of Liberty ISD.
“Providing a safe and caring educational environment for our children is Liberty ISD’s first priority. When we initially were made aware of potential concerns regarding some educators’ interactions with one of our students, we immediately reported the matter to law enforcement and CPS.
“We removed the educators, who continued to work for us, from the classroom, and conducted a comprehensive investigation. Based upon our investigation, we reported the educators to the State Board for Educator Certification and shared our results with law enforcement officials. Upon completion of the investigation back in 2021, none of the individuals continued in our employment from that time forward. Liberty ISD is continuing to work with the Liberty County District Attorney’s office for the benefit of our children,” Buechler’s statement read.
The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office was asked for comment, but did not respond before deadline.
