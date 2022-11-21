Suspect Melody Michel LaPointe of Baytown

Three teachers, including a teacher at Goose Creek CISD school, were arrested and taken to Liberty County jail for allegedly abusing a special needs child. 

The three women are 47-year-old Melody Michel LaPointe of Baytown, 33-year-old Tarah Michelle Tinney of Liberty, and Augusta Danielle Costlow, 27, also of Liberty. All were booked into the Liberty County Jail Friday. Their bond was set at $15,000 per indictment for each defendant, totaling $60,000 for each.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.