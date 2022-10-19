Grasshopper

A closeup shot of an Eastern Lubber grasshopper on a tree

 Closeup shot of an Eastern Lubbe

I’ve been thinking a lot about grasshoppers lately because I’m going to use them as bait for our shrike trap in November (I’m a researcher at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory). Don’t worry, no grasshoppers or shrikes will be harmed in this experiment! 

Working with grasshoppers made me realize that I don’t actually know very much about them. So, I did some research. Grasshoppers are among the most ancient living group of chewing herbivorous insects. The fossil record shows they evolved about 300 million years ago long before the dinosaurs. There are 11,000 named species and they are found worldwide except in Antarctica. That’s a lot of grasshoppers folks.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.