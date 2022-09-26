Ryan Scheppe and Robert Richard

Ryan Scheppe, left, and Robert Richard play the roles of Shylock and Antoine in Aaron Posner’s play, “District Merchants” opening Friday at Baytown Little Theater for three weekends.

Baytown Little Theater’s production of “District Merchants,” a play by Aaron Posner, opens Friday at BLT, 2 E. Texas Ave. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 2, 9 and 16. Tickets are $20 and available at baytownlittletheater.org or 281-424-7617.

Director Kim Martin said the play’s subtitle, “An Uneasy Comedy,” is appropriate. Based on the story of Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” this adaptation sets the time and place as Washington, D.C., during Reconstruction.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.