Baytown Little Theater’s production of “District Merchants,” a play by Aaron Posner, opens Friday at BLT, 2 E. Texas Ave. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 2, 9 and 16. Tickets are $20 and available at baytownlittletheater.org or 281-424-7617.
Director Kim Martin said the play’s subtitle, “An Uneasy Comedy,” is appropriate. Based on the story of Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” this adaptation sets the time and place as Washington, D.C., during Reconstruction.
The play, though, doesn’t always adhere to its time setting, with elements of Shakespeare and some distinctly modern parts. It also pushes some conventions of the theater, using an abstract set and frequent instances of actors addressing the audience directly.
Issues of race, money and law propel the story, bringing comedy, drama and uneasiness to the play, which was first produced in 2016.
The two principal characters are Antoine, played by Robert Richard, and Shylock, played by Ryan Scheppe. The two characters are closely linked by business and personal connections, and are both friends and enemies. They also serve at times as narrators of the drama.
Other roles are played by Cardero Berryman (Benjamin), Iman Ferrari (Lancelot), Zachary Lowry (Finneus), Abigail Vernier (Portia), Roslynd Hopson (Nessa) and Destiny Gordon (Jessica).
Richard, who teaches theater at Highlands Junior School and is a member of the BLT board, said he hopes the show inspires other actors. “I haven’t really seen this collection of diversity here for this particular show. I like the fact that Kim chose this show and the cast that’s in it.”
“It’s growth for the theater,” he said.
Scheppe said, “I think if we do the play justice, what I think [the audience] should take away from the show is a conversation. It needs to be a conversation with someone that you may not see eye-to-eye to in whatever regard that is.”
“I think it kind of brings to the table we can all come to the table and have a conversation,” he said.
Richard said the show “layers it in a way that is sensitive. There are a lot of shows that aren’t as sensitive about it.”
