For most people today, polio is a disease that lives in history books—a mid-20th century scourge few people alive today have had direct encounters with.
While the near-elimination of the disease is one of the great vaccine success stories, polio is still not completely eradicated, and its total defeat is one of the missions of Rotary International.
In preparation for that organization’s World Polio Day observance Monday, the Baytown Rotary Club welcomed polio survivor Rose Carson to its meeting Wednesday.
Carson, now 78, contracted polio at the age of 6, several years before the vaccine was developed.
She said she vividly remembers the Sunday when it struck. She had been ill with flu-like symptoms and stayed home from church. Her father was with her while her mother and brother went to their Catholic church in Beaumont.
While they were away, she tried to get out of bed and collapsed, unable to stand.
Her brother was rushed away for fear of infection, and she spent 3 1/2 months in the hospital before returning home.
She credits the efforts of her doctor and other medical professionals with a near-complete recovery. It never affected her breathing as it did with many people, and she was soon able to walk wearing leg braces.
Her senior year of high school brought the last of many surgeries, Carson said, and the removal of the braces.
“I lived a full, full life with the grace of God and hopefully there will be a cure for this one day,” she said. She married and had children and owned a business.
Then, after about 40 years, she found herself tiring and losing energy. She was diagnosed with post-polio syndrome, which typically develops about 30-40 years after an apparent cure of the disease.
Even after the death of her husband after 57 years of marriage and now using a wheelchair, Carson said she is in better health than many other polio survivors. A doctor told her recently that he didn’t know why she wasn’t bedridden from the illness and to keep doing what she was doing.
“I’m not ready to go to bed yet and call it quits,” she said. “Hopefully they can get this thing whipped.”
Rotary’s efforts provide immunizations for children and surveillance to help spot where the disease is flaring up, as well as research to improve vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.