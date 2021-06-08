By Mark Fleming
Baytown Little Theater summer camps are back, with two sessions for different age groups. A two-week camp for kids ages 6-12 starts June 14, followed by a three-week camp for kids 12-18 starting June 28. Twelve-year-olds can choose either one.
Both camps will end with participants doing a Disney children’s show: “The AristoCats Kids” for the younger ones and “Disney Descendants: The Musical” for the older group.
Nohelia Cantu is leading both sessions.
She said she wanted to split the ages — a first for BLT — in order to focus on the needs of each group.
In a previous camp, she said, she noticed older kids weren’t being challenged. This time around, the curriculum for the younger children will be more fun-focused with learning through games as well as preparing the play.
The camp for older participants will have more time spent building a set, preparing props and gain-ing the confidence needed to audition for and be part of plays outside the summer camp setting.
If there are enough participants, Cantu said she wants all aspects of the show, including technical and backstage work, handled by the youth.
“The thing that I always think is the most fun is that we end up doing some of the craziest things, whether we’re acting like cats on the floor to jumping around and throwing tantrums like little kids because we need to release all of the energy in our body,” she said.
The cost for the younger age group is $300 per child, due by the first day of class, June 14. Sessions are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 14-25, with performances on June 24 and 25.
The cost for the older age group is $275 per child, due by the first day of class, June 28. Sessions are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 28-July 16, with performances July 16 and 17.
Payment can be made online at baytownlittletheater.org or by check on the first day of class. To contact Cantu, email Nohelia@baytownlittletheater.org.
