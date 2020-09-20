Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas

Tropical Storm Beta on Sunday was making a slow crawl toward the shores of Texas and Louisiana, stirring worries about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the Gulf Coast.
According to Ryan Holzaepfel, Chambers County Emergency Management Coordinator, the forecast track for Tropical Storm Beta is holding. It is currently predicted to enter near Matagorda.
The most significant change at this time is Chambers County could receive up to 15 inches of rainfall throughout this event, he said. Amounts up to 20 inches of rainfall are possible in some isolated areas on the coast.
Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has issued a Disaster Declaration due to the threat of Tropical Storm Beta, and has issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Beta was one of three named storms whirling in the Atlantic basin during an exceptionally busy hurricane season. If the system makes landfall in Texas — which forecasters predict it will sometime on Monday — it would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020. That would tie a record set in 1916.
Coastal communities began preparing for Beta over the weekend, with the city of Galveston and surrounding Galveston County issuing voluntary evacuation orders on Saturday. Seabrook issued its own order.
Craig Brown, the mayor pro tem of Galveston, said in a statement that high tides and up to 10 inches of expected rainfall would leave roads impassable, especially in the west end and low-lying areas of the city.
Judge Mark Henry, the top elected official for Galveston County, said Saturday that a mandatory evacuation order isn't expected, but that he was concerned about the damage that storm surge could cause and suggested that people find a safer place to wait out the storm, if possible.
“If you can survive in your home for three or four days without power and electricity, which we’re not even sure that’s going to happen, you’re OK,” Henry said. “If it’s uncomfortable or you need life support equipment, maybe go somewhere else.”
Beta was churning slowly through the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning about 200 miles southeast of Galveston, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west-northwest at 3 mph.
Little change in strength was expected as the system approached Texas, forecasters said. Earlier predictions showed Beta could reach hurricane strength before making landfall.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for a stretch of coastline stretching from Port Aransas, about 165 miles southwest of Galveston, to Morgan City, Louisiana, 80 miles west of New Orleans.
