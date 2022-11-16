St. Mark’s Methodist Church will celebrate David Sanders Day Sunday, recognizing his 40 years of service as church organist.
Immediately following the 9 a.m. traditional service there will be a short presentation to commemorate his service to the church. The presentation will be followed by a brunch reception in the activity center.
The church is located at 3811 N. Main Street in Baytown.
Sanders, a native of Baytown, is a graduate of Ross S Sterling High School and Lee College. During his attendance at both Sterling and Lee College he was the go-to pianist for the musical programs at each campus. He also became an accomplished organist during these years. Between high school graduation in 1973 and 1990, he alternated between playing for St. Mark’s and Memorial Baptist Churches. He then became the permanent organist and pianist for St. Mark’s.
The church invites lovers of music and friends to come and join us as we celebrate his 40 years of blessing Baytown and St. Mark’s with his talent.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
