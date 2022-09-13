Police Beat

Woman shoots boyfriend
Police have arrested a woman for shooting her boyfriend. The incident happened Sunday in the 4300 block of Lariat Drive. Police received a call about a disturbance involving a weapon on Sunday. A man told police that his daughter, identified as 30-year-old Jennifer Vargas of Highlands, shot her boyfriend in the shoulder area. Baytown EMS took the boyfriend to the hospital. The Harris County District Attorney’s office accepted Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon charge on Vargas.
Bartender stabs man
A bartender was arrested for stabbing a man Sunday in the 4400 block of Garth Road.
Police went to the bar on an aggravated assault report. A man told police he was in a fight with the bartender inside the bar. In an attempt to get away, he jumped into his girlfriend’s car. But he said the bartender, who police identified as 44-year-old Barbi Brown of Baytown, followed him. The man said Brown jumped inside the front passenger window and stabbed him in the right wrist area. The Harris County’s DA office accepted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges on Brown. Police said she was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Baytown jail.
Assaults
A resident at a nursing facility in the 3900 block of North Main Street told police Friday a nurse yelled at him and grabbed him by the hair. Ana Fernandez. Baytown police spokeswoman, said the case is under investigation.
A woman told police that her children’s father pushed and choked her Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive. The case is under investigation.
A man told police he became involved in a verbal altercation with a Black woman and Hispanic man Saturday at a convenience store in the 1350 block of North Alexander Drive. The man said the altercation spilled over into the parking lot and the Hispanic man drove off. He then continued walking. He said the woman followed him into a transmission shop and struck him multiple times. She was driving a silver Chevy Cavalier and had a Black man with her, the man said. The case remains under investigation.
Stolen vehicle
A man told police his silver 2011 Hyundai Accent was stolen Sunday in the 4400 block of Garth Road. The vehicle had the Texas license plate number MPW344.
Burglaries
Power tools worth $1,000 were stolen in a burglary Friday in the 1100 block of Lanier Drive.
A resident was burglarized and a $20,000 vehicle was stolen Friday in the 1200 block of Massey Tompkins Road.
A burglary was reported Friday in the 1200 block of Massey Tompkins Road.
Vehicle was burglarized Saturday in the 300 block of West Archer Road.
A total of $50 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle Sunday in the 600 block of Texas Avenue.
A vehicle burglary was reported Sunday in the 4900 block of Garth Road.
Thefts
Police said a suspect was able to gain entry into a fenced, secured parking lot by cutting open a chain-linked fence Friday in the 1600 block of I-10. They stole catalytic converters from five different vehicles before fleeing, police said.
Office equipment and a license plate were stolen Friday in the 5000 block of Garth Road. A woman told police her rear license plate was stolen while she was at the gym.
A total of $750 was stolen Sept. 1 in the 4400 block of Garth Road. The incident was reported to police Friday.
Motor parts worth $200 were stolen in the 700 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
Police said a catalytic converter was stolen from a red 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Saturday in the 4900 block of Eastchase Drive. The converter is valued at $300.
A tarp was stolen from a trailer Saturday in the 1800 block of I-10. The tarp was worth $500.
A total of $210 and another $40 worth of items were stolen Saturday in the 6400 block of Garth Road.
Jewelry and consumable goods worth $97 were stolen Sunday from the 4000 block of I-10. Police cited and released a person for the theft.
Vehicle parts were stolen Sunday in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive.
Construction equipment valued at $6,000 was stolen Sunday in the 6800 block of Thompson Road.
Vehicle parts were stolen Sunday in the 5000 block of Main Street.
Police said some vehicle parts were stolen Sunday in the 5000 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road.
Fraud
A wire fraud incident was reported Friday in the 1800 block of Interstate 10. A total of $12,000 was stolen.
A fraud/forgery of a financial instrument report was given to police Saturday and was generated in the 1000 block of Massey Tompkins Road.
Forgery
A forgery was reported Friday in the 400 block of West Baker Road.
A person reported to police a forgery Sunday in the 2000 block of Vermont Street.
Evidence tampering
Police arrested a Baytown man for tampering with drug evidence Friday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Street and Market Street.
Hit and run
A man reported to police a hit-and-run incident that happened Friday in the 7000 block of Garth Road. Police said the only information they had on the fleeing vehicle was that it was an older white Ford Expedition.
Criminal mischief
Vandals caused $100 in damage in a criminal mis chief incident Saturday in the 1100 block of East James Avenue.
A criminal mischief incident was reported Saturday in the 300 Cedar Bayou Road.
A total of $200 in damage was caused by vandals Saturday in the 100 block of East Hunnicutt Avenue.
Drug arrest
Police arrested a man Saturday in the 2400 block of Spur 330 for possessing drugs, and for weapons law violations. Police said the man had 169 grams of marijuana and was in possession of a firearm they said was found after a traffic stop.
