Police Beat

Woman shoots boyfriend 

Police have arrested a woman for shooting her boyfriend. The incident happened Sunday in the 4300 block of Lariat Drive. Police received a call about a disturbance involving a weapon on Sunday. A man told police that his daughter, identified as 30-year-old Jennifer Vargas of Highlands,  shot her boyfriend in the shoulder area. Baytown EMS took the boyfriend to the hospital. The Harris County District Attorney’s office accepted Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon charge on Vargas.

