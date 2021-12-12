Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on social media that one person was killed and at least seven others wounded at a memorial balloon release just outside Baytown about 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Gonzalez said deputies responded to 1403 N. Market Loop and learned that someone in a vehicle had fired shots into the large crowd gathered there.

He said one person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Baytown police radio traffic indicated a large unruly crowd gathered around the hospital. Police blocked all entrances to the facility.

Police requested assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and from Harris County for crowd control.

The family of Jamal Narcisse had scheduled a block party and balloon release in his honor. Narcisse was fatally shot during an argument in Baytown Dec. 3.

