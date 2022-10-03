After his team came close to an upset of No. 4-state ranked Port Arthur Memorial,
Crosby Coach Jerry Prieto was not about to give up on his team’s playoff chances.
“We can still make the playoffs. We just need to run the table,” Prieto maintained after the 20-13 decision at Port Arthur was finalized by Titan DB Daevon Iles’ sixth interception in the season with 2:29 remaining.
The Cougars played without their two top yardage-gainers, who were injured.
Port Arthur is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in District 8-5A, Division 1. Crosby, a member of the Class 5A Division 2 Final Four each of the past two years, was ranked No. 6 in state this summer and named preseason favorite to win 8-5A-1.
The Cougars are 1-3 in district, 2-4. But Crosby’s remaining schedule includes only one team with a winning record, La Porte, which is 3-1 and 4-2.
In contrast, Memorial is unbeaten after never playing a team with a winning record this year. That might explain why the AP rankings dropped the Titans to No. 5 this week.
PA Memorial still must play the other three teams in the top four in district standings, Kingwood Park, 3-1 Barbers Hill and 3-1 La Porte. A fourth team on their remaining five-game schedule, Baytown Lee, is 1-2 in district but 3-2 overall.
The Titans received 246 yards of total offense from quarterback Davion Wilson and gained 428 team total yards. At 3-0, they’re a half-game off the lead in the standings held by 4-0 Kingwood Park.
The Coogs were missing two starting offensive linemen and minus quarterback Cyrin Myles and running back Levi Fontenot. They were all out injured, but Coach Jerry Prieto said Myles and Fontenot might be back on the field next week when Crosby hosts New Caney Porter.
In the place of Myles and Fontenot, Kade Eudy played quarterback and Wesley Yarbrough running back for the Cougars. Yarbrough rushed 20 times for 64 yards and Eudy hit 10 of 22 passes for 148 yards as Crosby was held to 234 yards of total offense.
The game was tied 10-10 at halftime.
But the Titans possessed the ball for nearly 18 of the second half’s 24 minutes, running 42 offensive plays to just 18 for the Cougars.
Both the Titans’ sophomore Luis Blanco and Crosby’s Eudy, a junior, booted a pair of field goals, with Eudy hitting from 30 and 39 yards out.
It was Blanco who gave his team a 13-10 lead at the end of a 13-play, 30-yard drive that ate up 5:51 of game time.
The Panther offense ran three plays for no yards before Memorial went 67 yards in nine plays to score again.
Port Arthur sophomore Ja’coryn Baker got most of those yards after dashing 48 yards with a short pass.
He fumbled at the end of the play, but Memorial recovered. It was one of five fumbles by the Titans. They recovered four of them and Wilson was intercepted once, by Joel Paredes, in the end zone at the end of the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.