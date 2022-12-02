Each year, millions of people experience the fever, runny nose, headache and body aches, caused by the flu. But there are easy ways to avoid getting or spreading the influenza virus.
Get vaccinated
“The single best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated every year as soon as the vaccine become available in your area,” explained Dr. Dinara Abdueva, primary care and internal medicine doctor with the Houston Methodist Primary Care Group at Mont Belvieu. “Flu vaccines are made to fight against those viruses that are expected to be most prevalent during the upcoming season.”
We shouldn’t take flu lightly. The U.S. averages more than 200,000 flu hospitalizations each year, and sometimes it can lead to death. Adults 65 years and older or with chronic health conditions have a higher risk of developing serious flu complications. Although flu viruses are detected year-round, flu season is usually October to May in the United States though it tends to peak in December, January and February.
Symptoms can include:
■ Body aches
■ Chills
■ Cough
■ Fatigue or exhaustion
■ Fever
■ Headache
■ Runny or stuffy nose
■ Sore throat
■ Vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children than adults)
“Vaccines can be effective at any point,” Abdueva said. “It’s never too late to get vaccinated.”
Prevention Tips
While the most effective way to prevent flu is to get the vaccine, there are other simple things you can do to minimize your risk.
1. Keep close contact to a minimum. Stay away from family members or friends who are sick to reduce your exposure.
2. Stay home if you feel sick. Get proper rest and reduce the risk of exposing others to the flu. Adults are usually contagious one day prior to any symptoms, and five to seven days after becoming sick.
3. Cover your mouth and nose. Using a tissue will keep germs from spreading during coughing or sneezing bouts. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.
4. Wash your hands. No matter the time of year, the healthy habit of cleaning your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is one of the best preventions.
5. Don’t touch your nose, mouth or eyes. Stop the spread by keeping your hands away from your face.
6. Practice good health habits. Regular physical activity, plenty of sleep, eating well, drinking plenty of fluids and managing stress are great habits for a healthy lifestyle before, during and after flu season.
If you suspect you have the flu, contact your primary care doctor right away to be tested. There are medications that can help shorten the duration and lessen flu effects if taken in the early stages of illness. Call 832.556.6936 to schedule an appointment at the Mont Belvieu office, and 832.556.6670 for the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital location.
