Navs return from road
The Lee College Navigators participated in the Bulldog Classic in Goodman, Ms. over the weekend splitting a pair of games and running their record to 5-3 on the season.
Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
Lee opened the tournament with a 58-55 victory over No. 10 Pearl River, fending off the Wildcats who rallied from a 13-point deficit and falling short. The host team, Holmes Community College, then defeated the Navigators 63-53.
As of press time, the Navigators set to host Lone Star College-Cy Fair at home on Monday night, followed by a 7 p.m. game against LSC-Tomball at 7 p.m. at the Lee College Arena.
Sterling girls split at SWISD
Sterling’s girls basketball went 1-1 at the Southwest ISD girls basketball tournament in San Antonio last weekend. The Lady Rangers lost their opening game to San Antonio Pieper 41-29, before coming back to defeat San Antonio Cole 43-40.
Lee slams Sam Rayburn
Lee’s boys basketball team defeated Sam Rayburn by a score of 52-36. The Ganders were led in scoring by junior Kylan Williams with 20 points and Mason Compton chipped in 7 points. With the win, Lee is 2-0 on the season.
Lady Ganders bumped by Tarkington
The Lee girls basketball team rallied in the second half of their game against Tarkington, but fell short as the Lady Ganders fell short losing to Tarkington 55-40 last Friday.
Lee was led by Melanie Reynosa with 11 points, four steals followed by Catherine Sanchez with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Ashley Sustaita with five points and three steals.
