Due to Hurricane Laura and preparing for the safety of our newspaper carriers, your Thursday edition of The Baytown Sun will be delayed. As soon as our carriers can safely drive to your home we will deliver your newspaper.
Did you know as a subscriber, you have unlimited online access? Simply visit us at www.baytownsun.com and sign in to your account. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our customer service via email at customerservice@baytownsun.com
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Stay safe and stay informed.
Cordially,
Carol Skewes
Publisher
The Baytown Sun
