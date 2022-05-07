Keep up with the vote May 7, 2022 May 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There are several online sources for the latest on the vote count once the polls close at 7 p.m.Most entities post the count from early voting quickly after 7 p.m., then add results from election day ballots as each voting location is counted.Once all votes are counted, the results will be posted as the final unofficial count. Constitutional amendments statewide resultsAnahuac and Anahuac ISD on Chambers County site - This also has county-specific results for Chambers CountyBarbers Hill ISD election resultsMont Belvieu city election resultsHarris County results details will be posted here 