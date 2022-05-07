There are several online sources for the latest on the vote count once the polls close at 7 p.m.

Most entities post the count from early voting quickly after 7 p.m., then add results from election day ballots as each voting location is counted.

Once all votes are counted, the results will be posted as the final unofficial count. The count is not official until votes are canvassed no later than May 18.

Constitutional amendments statewide results

Anahuac and Anahuac ISD on Chambers County site

  - This also has county-specific results for Chambers County

Barbers Hill ISD election results

Mont Belvieu city election results

Harris County results details will be posted here

