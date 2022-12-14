Area sports calendar Baytown Sun Sports Staff Dec 14, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (all times p.m. unless noted; * denotes district contest) Thursday, Dec. 15Boys Basketball - Lee at HISD TourneyGirls Basketball – Memorial Lutheran School at BCA, 7 Friday, Dec. 16Boys Basketball - Lee at HISD Tourney, TBA; Porter at BH, 5:30; Anahuac at Hamshire Fannett, 7; Girls Basketball - Lee at BH, 7*; Crosby at Sterling, 7*; GCM at PA Memorial, 7*; Dayton at Livingston, 7 Saturday, Dec. 17Boys Basketball – Lee at HISD Tourney, TBAGirls Soccer – North Shore at Crosby, noon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Hisd Tourney Lee Sport Soccer Memorial Contest Tba Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 