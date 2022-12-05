Christmas Para Los Ninos is having its annual benefit dance to raise funds for gifts for needy children Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Nuevo Leon Social Events. The group also hosts Breakfast with Santa, where kids wrote letters to the famous man in the red suit to receive the gifts they wanted Dec. 17 at Harlem Elementary.
The 15th annual Christmas Para Los Ninos benefit dance is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The event starts with a social hour from 7 to 8 p.m. and then a dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Nuevo Leon Social Events, 1000 Park Street, Baytown. The cost is $30 per person for presale and $35 at the door. A table reservation for 10 is available for $300.
Roger Velasquez, also known as Roger V, and the Latin Legendz will perform live music. They have won the Latin Grammy for Best Album, and the band just won Video of the Year at the 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards for their music video “Amor del Otro Lado.”
Conrad Garcia, Christmas Para Los Ninos president, said they had held the event every year for the last 15 years to fundraise for local kids at Goose Creek CISD. Garcia said they adopt a different school yearly, select needy children, and adopt the entire family.
“We do not want to just give the child a gift, and then they go home, and their siblings do not get a gift, so we adopt the entire family,” he said.
Garcia said they started out about 15 years ago working with Toys for Tots, who he said asked him if the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 922, of which he is a member, if they could raise funds for them.
“We did it for a couple of years, and then we approached Toys for Tots to ask how we can keep the toys in town with our kids?” he said. “We were giving (toys to the kids), and we do not know where they are going. We wanted to continue doing it under Toys for Tots but keep it here locally. They said sure.”
Garcia said they asked the school district for statistics on where the most disadvantaged kids were going to school, and they found five with a high percentage of them.
“So, we now rotate every year for those five schools,” he said.
Garcia said the schools provide a list of students and what they want for Christmas.
“Our goal is to provide a Christmas for them to remember,” he said. “We do not buy just one toy. We get a ‘Dear Santa’ card, and kids write down what they want for Christmas. It is amazing what they put down in the cards. Sometimes they put down they just want groceries for their mom.”
Garcia said they send a letter to the student’s mother and ask what they would like to see their child get for Christmas. They take the list and buy each child $200 worth of gifts at Walmart. They have been known to purchase items such as television sets and iPads. In addition, each child receives some kind of clothing. If the students are older and in high school, they will receive gifts like watches, jewelry and necklaces.
“We stress that we make it a Christmas to remember because we try to provide the kid with a family and child what they want to see for Christmas. We strive real hard,” Garcia said. “Then, we have a gala, and this is how we raise a majority of our money.”
The group will also have its Breakfast with Santa event Dec. 17 at the Harlem Elementary cafeteria. Garcia said the families that were adopted from the school will be attending. The kids will receive gifts they asked for in their letters to Santa, and then Santa will present each kid with a gift from his bag. They will also have refreshments and be entertained by a magician and a face painter.
To find out the latest on the annual dance event, call Garcia at 281-705-6095.
