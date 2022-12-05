Christmas Para Los Ninos

Christmas Para Los Ninos is having its annual benefit dance to raise funds for gifts for needy children Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Nuevo Leon Social Events. The group also hosts Breakfast with Santa, where kids wrote letters to the famous man in the red suit to receive the gifts they wanted Dec. 17 at Harlem Elementary. 

 Photo courtesy of Conrad Garcia

The 15th annual Christmas Para Los Ninos benefit dance is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. 

The event starts with a social hour from 7 to 8 p.m. and then a dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Nuevo Leon Social Events, 1000 Park Street, Baytown. The cost is $30 per person for presale and $35 at the door. A table reservation for 10 is available for $300. 

