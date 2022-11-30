The Baytown Symphony Orchestra will be making joyful music at its Christmas in Baytown Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lee College Performing Arts Center, 805 W. Texas Ave. While the orchestra’s financial future looks a little stronger than it did just days ago, dark clouds still lurk.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased from the Lee College box office at lee.edu/pac or by calling 281-425-6255.
A Baytown Sun article Tuesday brought in a number of donations, board president David Levy said. Also, he got news this week that a grant that had been expected several weeks ago is on the way within the next couple of weeks.
There’s still not enough money to pay the full cost of musicians for the Saturday concert, though.
Levy said some of the orchestra members from the community agreed to forgo their usual pay to support the orchestra, and the union musicians, whose pay is the biggest part of the orchestra’s budget, agreed to delayed payment.
Most of the orchestra’s 50 or so members are amateurs, community members or students at Lee College or area high schools.
For the Saturday Christmas concert the Southeast Texas Choral Society, Sterling High School Meistersingers and the Lee College Chamber Singers will be adding their voices to the orchestra’s instrumental music.
Music on the program includes “A Christmas Festival,” “The Polar Express,” “Greensleeves,” “Waltz of the Flowers,” from Nutcracker Suite, “Home Alone” Suite, “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and a Christmas sing-along.
