As we embark on a new year, there are some changes coming to the Baytown City Council. Two members are leaving, while two new residents will be taking their place. It’s been a lot of work for outgoing members Chris Presley and Charles Johnson, but it has truly been a labor of love for both. 

Presley, known for his dedication to responsibility and recreating Texas Avenue, said, “I’ve really tried to give attention to each and every part of District Two during my nine years. I approached this position simply as having a job to do and I’ve always tried to keep the hard-working taxpayers top of mind.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.