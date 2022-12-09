As we embark on a new year, there are some changes coming to the Baytown City Council. Two members are leaving, while two new residents will be taking their place. It’s been a lot of work for outgoing members Chris Presley and Charles Johnson, but it has truly been a labor of love for both.
Presley, known for his dedication to responsibility and recreating Texas Avenue, said, “I’ve really tried to give attention to each and every part of District Two during my nine years. I approached this position simply as having a job to do and I’ve always tried to keep the hard-working taxpayers top of mind.”
Johnson, known for his commitment to community and family, said, “I consider myself fortunate. Why? Because I’ve had the opportunity to do something.”
He added, “I never thought I would be here and there were a lot of people who never thought I would be here.”
Aside from thanking City staff and other council members, both were quick to thank their families. Presley thanked his mother Terry for her support.
He also talked fondly of his grandmother for helping him while he was on the campaign trail, sitting in his truck while he knocked on doors.
“How many people can say that?” he said.
Johnson gave credit to his mother, but also thanked his wife and kids for their patience, especially his wife for all of the conversations with residents at the grocery store, gas station, and everywhere in between.
He said, “She gives me a two-minute limit and she says if you don’t hurry up, you’re gonna have to find a ride home. Thank the Lord for Uber.”
“Thank you to my family for allowing me the time to serve. I didn’t come into this seat on my own. They hear a lot of what goes on in counsel, not because they watch the meetings but because they are available for me to bounce things off of them and to give me their perspective on it,” Johnson said.
So, what happens next? City Council, District One Councilwoman Laura Alvarado, who ran unopposed in November, will be back with Mayor Brandon Capetillo, District Four Councilwoman Heather Betancourth, District Five Councilman Jacob Powell, and District Six Councilman Mike Lester. Sarah Graham will take Presley's District Two seat. Kenrick Griffith replaces Johnson in District Three.
But what about the future for Presley?
“I haven’t figured it all out just yet. That’s for sure, but I am looking forward to taking a break from local politics and the responsibilities that go along with it. I’m looking forward to passing the torch,” he said.
Johnson doesn’t know what his plans are either. Instead, he is living for the moment, with a lot of pride from his time on City Council.
He wrapped with, “From where I’m sitting at right now, I see nothing but gratitude and thankfulness on my part for everyone that played a part in me being up here. I’m a happy camper. Thank you.”
