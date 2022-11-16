Ninety families will truly have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving because of the generosity of Baytown Nissan who handed out full Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday Nov. 16.

Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, members of the Baytown and Goose Creek CISD police departments, Baytown Nissan Executive General Manager Armando Tello and employees showed up early and began bagging up the meals which consisted of a frozen turkey, three cans of green beans, three cans of corn and two boxes of stuffing mix.

