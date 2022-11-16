Ninety families will truly have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving because of the generosity of Baytown Nissan who handed out full Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday Nov. 16.
Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, members of the Baytown and Goose Creek CISD police departments, Baytown Nissan Executive General Manager Armando Tello and employees showed up early and began bagging up the meals which consisted of a frozen turkey, three cans of green beans, three cans of corn and two boxes of stuffing mix.
“This is the first year we’ve done this at the Baytown location. We donated all of the items and the employees gladly volunteered to help out,” said Tello. “This is us giving back to the community.”
The families-in-need were preselected and were able to pick up their meals at Horace Mann and Cedar Bayou Junior High Schools and Lee High School later that morning.
Baytown Nissan will be holding a Toy Drive in December and will be again be distributing a complete meal to families who need a helping hand during Christmas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
