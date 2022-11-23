Discussion on Neighborhood Empowerment Grant ideas was one of the main topics at a recent meeting with Pelly residents looking to improve their community.
“Old Baytown is not forgotten Baytown,” Baytown Librarian Jamie Eustace said. “That is the value of putting the voices together and getting the right people.”
Eustace said Neighborhood Empowerment Grant proposals and applications should be submitted by Dec. 16.
Some of the ideas the residents had discussed for using the grants at a previous meeting included public art, such as murals. One mural painted in the 900 block of South Main Street came out of a Pelly meeting and was funded by a Neighborhood Empowerment Grant.
Another idea was putting together a neighborhood watch support program in Pelly.
A block party/time capsule idea was also discussed. A block party has elements similar to the National Night Out event, where neighbors gather to share food, fun and games in order to get to know one another.
Eustace said a block party is a chance to get to know your neighbors on a first-name basis and to get to know the local police and fire department better.
“There is a movement to bring neighbors back together for a Neighborhood Watch,” she said
For the time capsule side of the idea, Community Engagement Coordinator Sabrina Martin said next year is Baytown’s 75th anniversary, and that might be a good time to create one with souvenirs from the current time for people in the future to enjoy.
The group also talked about adding signage to the street signs, indicating the area is Pelly and putting some historical significance to it. The residents at the meeting also said some streets in Pelly are in need of stop signs since there is either a yield sign or no sign at all.
“This can cause accidents,” Martin said.
Neighborhood safety training was another topic of interest. One thing Eustace and Martin said would help with safety for residents was to download the new What3Words app. The app can help tell emergency services where you are located in a park if you are lost, become injured, or simply need assistance. The app’s maker has divided it into a grid of 10-foot squares, and each square has a unique combination of three random words, hence the name What3Words. The What3Words app is used by 911 Emergency Communications Centers across the United States.
“Every time we get a neighborhood together, I want to show them this app to put on your phone,” Eustace said. “It has to do with safety and calling 9-11.”
Eustace said the app is good to use if you are out somewhere and require assistance but are not sure where you are located.
“This is for when you do not know your address or exactly where you are,” she said.
Martin added that residents should also download the Better Baytown App.
“You can report issues to the city and it goes to the right department,” Martin said. “If you do not know who to call, it will get routed to the right people.”
Through the app, people can submit a request about anyone working on a construction project without a permit, if anyone is parking a vehicle in their front yard, if private property needs to be mowed due to high grass or weeds if litter has been left on someone’s property, a noise complaint, an abandoned or junked vehicle, mosquito issues, food safety at restaurants, uncollected garbage, picking up motor or cooking oil, graffiti, unmaintained swimming pools and more.
Martin said it is always better to submit a photo with the request whenever possible.
“Be as in-depth as possible,” Martin said.
Martin added users can submit requests anonymously. She said people could also call 281-420-5300 for assistance.
Pelly is roughly the area north of Business 146, east of Goose Creek (the stream, not the community) and south of the Union Pacific rail line and East Republic Avenue.
A location for the next Pelly meeting has not been set yet, but they have tentatively set one for mid-January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.