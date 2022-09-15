The 19th annual Barbers Hill Sports Hall of Honor will induct four new members at a special ceremony this Saturday at the BHISD Leadership Support Center’s J. Justin Jenson Conference Room.
The event is open to the public and will kick off with a social hour with free food and drinks at 2 p.m., with the induction following at 3 p.m.
The inductees include baseball standout Grayson Long (Class of 2012), four-sport athlete Christian Thames (Class of 2013), All-State runner Kierstin Santana (Class of 2013) and four-year basketball letterwinner Kendall Shaw.
Here’s a look at the achievements of the recipients to be honored.
Grayson Long
Long was a three-year letterman and pitcher for the Eagles baseball team and was named first team all-district 2010-2012. In addition, he was a Houston Area Baseball Coaches Association all-star, Texas Scout Association all-star and Astros Foundation Top 16 Greater Houston Player of the Year.
Success carried on for Long on the mound at Texas A&M Aggies as he was named the Aggies’ Pitcher of the Year in 2014 and 2015. He also received all Southeastern Conference honors and named to the NCAA All-Region team. Long was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 and earned all-star honors in the minor leagues.
Christian Thames
While at Barbers Hill, Thames was an athletic and academic standout, playing baseball, tennis, football and basketball. He also earned Academic All-State honors for his performance in the classroom.
Thames was an outfielder and pitcher for the Eagles and was named a Texas High School Baseball Association All-Star and was District 19-4A MVP in 2013. As a four-year letterman in tennis, he earned district MVP honors. He enjoyed success at the collegiate level at Blinn College as an all-conference outfielder and pitcher, which carried over when he transferred to Houston Baptist University and was selected to the All-Southland Conference team.
Kierstin Santana
Santana has certainly enjoyed success in track and field, along with cross country at the high school and collegiate levels.
In her four years at Barbers Hill, she was a regional and state meet qualifier in cross country, as well as receiving all-state honors. Santana also was a regional champion and set a new school record in the 800-meter run in 2013.
At Houston Baptist University, Santana qualified for the NCAA Division I South Central Cross-Country Championship in 2013 and 2014. In track and field, she earned All-Southland Conference honor and was Conference Champion in the 800-meter run and shattered the school record in 2018.
Kendall Shaw
Shaw was a dominant player for the Lady Eagles basketball team as a four-year letterwinner. She was named not only first team all-district, but also earned all-region and all-state honors. Additionally, Shaw was chosen as a McDonald’s All-American honoree in 2012 and received the Eagle Athlete of the Year award in 2011.
At the collegiate level was part of NCAA tournament teams at Vanderbilt University. She transferred to the University of Wisconsin, where she was a recipient of the Individual Impact Award and named to the All-Academic Big 10 team.
