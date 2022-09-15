BH Hall of Honorf
Sports Staff photo

The 19th annual Barbers Hill Sports Hall of Honor will induct four new members at a special ceremony this Saturday at the BHISD Leadership Support Center’s J. Justin Jenson Conference Room.

The event is open to the public and will kick off with a social hour with free food and drinks at 2 p.m., with the induction following at 3 p.m.

