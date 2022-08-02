Baytown police are asking for help identifying the people who broke into several cars in a hotel parking lot in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 about 4 a.m. July 26. Security video showed the suspect vehicle to be a Toyota RAV4. One of the burglars is described as a tall black man wearing a blue baseball cap, a white/yellow safety vest and shorts.
Missing person
A 21-year-old Baytown woman, Audrey Suarez, was reported missing Sunday morning. She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with short, straight brown hair and a medium brown complexion. Shew was last seen leaving Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Friday, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. She wears glasses. She is reported to be in poor mental condition.
Burglaries
• A building burglary was reported in the 300 block of Massey Tompkins Road Friday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 9800 block of El Chaco Drive Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 6900 block of North Main Street Saturday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of Hunt Road Sunday.
• Two vehicle burglaries were reported in the 5100 block of North Main Street Sunday afternoon. A gun was reported stolen from one vehicle and credit cards from another vehicle.
Thefts
• A black 2014 Dodge Avenger with Texas license JFB542 was reported stolen in the 3500 block of North Main Street during the day Sunday.
• A black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen in a hotel parking lot in the 7200 block of Garth Road Friday.
• A trailer was reported stolen in the 300 block of West Archer Road Friday.
