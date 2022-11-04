Veterans Day ceremony set for Baytown park Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Baytown Veterans Day program will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at Bicentennial Park.Col. John D. Lang, chaplain for the Texas Air and National Guard, will be the guest speaker.The event is free and open to the public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John D. Lang Veterans Day History Military National Guard Ceremony Baytown Veterans Day Baytown Program Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - October 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries James Allen Cannon Nov 4, 2022 Radona Heard Elkins Nov 4, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Do you intend to vote or have you already (in this election)? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News The Hill is Moving On Eagles v-ball advances, Lady Rangers fall Baker’s instincts help Astros grind toward parade BCA cruises into playoffs on 58-6 win Special meaning for seniors in Anahuac win Broussard's big night lifts Ganders to Cup Poinsettia sale benefitting Baytown Habitat Humanity underway Hwy 146 construction update Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBaytown man convicted in 2020 murderLocal Methodist churches will no longer be UnitedRonnie J. PittmanDennis, Rangers unite to scale Texas mountaintopOffie Land Jr.Terry Lynn Johnson BarberOffie Land, Jr.John Milby HollawayBudweiser Clydesdales in town for World SeriesCougars claim playoff spot vs. No. 1 Longview Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor -- Questioning Dem. Candidate Crews (1) Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor - Thank you Ms. Stripling Nov 4, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor: Vote out MAGA nuts Nov 4, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor: Dear Baytown Citizens of District 3 Nov 4, 2022 0 Total Success and Total Failure - Letter to the Editor Nov 2, 2022 0 Singleton supports the re-election of Judge Lucia Bates Oct 31, 2022 0 Pleasure to meet Chuck Crews Oct 31, 2022 0 Child’s play for the city council Oct 31, 2022 0 Letter to the editor - Thank you Charles Johnson Oct 28, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Fall Market Sale 14300 FM 2354 Nov 3, 2022 Estate Sale 4001 Stoneybrook 77521 Nov 3, 2022 Help Wanted Looking for a part time Oct 27, 2022
