For some people, a drink at the end of the day is a welcome respite from stress and worry. For others, it’s a source of stress and worry.
Definitions of alcoholism vary, but for Alcoholics Anonymous, the definition is very personal — if your drinking is a problem for you and you want to stop, their program is for you.
Or, as the Houston Intergroup Association of AA website puts it, “Alcoholics Anonymous can’t tell you whether you are [an alcoholic] or not; you have to decide that for yourself. If you repeatedly drink more than you intend or want to, or if you get into trouble when you drink, you may be.”
While there are many options today for fighting addiction, AA is unique not only in its longevity but also in its mutual aid approach: people who share the same challenge helping each other face it.
AA has hundreds of meetings in the Houston area, with two of those being at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at Faith Presbyterian Church, 3900 N. Main Street in Baytown.
Everyone who feels they need the meetings can attend.
There are also meetings at the same times of AlAnon, which is a group for people affected by someone else’s drinking problem.
Church spokesman Mike Wilson said, “Faith Presbyterian Church is proud to be hosting the weekly meetings of these two groups of folks that are facing, and addressing, the challenges of alcoholism — Alcoholics Anonymous and AlAnon.
“As directed by Jesus, whose whole ministry was one of healing and caring (Matthew 25:31-46), this is a mission our church has eagerly embraced. Each week when we see all the cars in the parking lot at 6:30 p.m. we know that there are 25-40 of his children helping each other cope with this disease,” he said.
The meetings at Faith aren’t the only ones in Baytown or nearby — there are hundreds across the Houston area each week. Each group has its own personality and mix of members, so it may take a few tries to find the right one.
