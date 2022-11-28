The show must go on, they say, but a week before the Baytown Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas show, organizers weren’t sure if theirs could.
They need between $10,000 and $16,000 to stage Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. “Christmas in Baytown” performance at the Lee College Performing Arts Center, David Levy, president of the BSO board of directors, said last week.
Then he admitted BSO doesn’t have the money.
“We’ve been working for months on getting sponsors and grant money. We’ve met with businesses. We had one sponsor lined up to sponsor our Christmas concert,” Levy said, “and all of a sudden, we can’t get hold of them.
“We had other grants totaling over $10,000 that were supposed to be delivered weeks ago, and we still don’t have any of the money.
“We thought we’d be covered, and we’re not.”
COVID-19 is the primary culprit, Levy said. Fund-raising activities were disrupted during the lockdowns and financial uncertainty created by the pandemic’s effect -- supply-chain disruptions and spike in prices causing inflationary fears – have altered the patterns of individual and corporate giving.
“Going public, like this, is a last ditch effort,” Levy said. “We’re hoping we can get the money. If we don’t, we may have to cancel the concert if we can’t pay the players.”
Most of the 50 or so performers of the symphony are amateurs, community players or students at Lee College or area high schools.
“For our Christmas show, we have a lot more performers, the Southeast Texas Choral Society, the Sterling High School Meistersingers, the Lee College Singers,” Levy said.
“Rehearsals have been going on for our community players, and union rehearsals are starting (this) week. But we can’t have union players start without money there.”
Jeff Hawkins, a longtime BSO board member who was board president for three years before Levy’s term began, said that BSO’s financial troubles preceded the COVID pandemic and the lockouts it caused were just some of many, but the organization managed to eke along in recent years by digging into its reserve funds. “The greatest expense – personnel – went out the roof,” Hawkins said.
“Baytown doesn’t have a lot of highly trained violinists. This community has some, but not enough. We have woodwind and brass section players, but most of the professional violin players are in Clear Lake and Houston.”
Levy said the 15 or 16 union musicians who play with the BSO are paid about 80% of each show’s budget on the night of the performance.
The Baytown Symphony Orchestra is more than 50 years old, having been founded in 1967 by Dr. David Corder, who for more that three decades conducted the orchestra and continued to help run its board until recent years.
Baytown native Clarence Frank Jr. is the current conductor and music director. He came on board in late 2020.
The Baytown community has a passion for classical music, Levy said. And, besides entertainment for the audience, it provides a much-appreciated outlet for its community performers, like his daughter, who took up music in high school.
“It’s amazing how music provides enrichment to their lives as students,” Levy said. “The community musicians have a passion, a goal. They like it and we’re glad to support them.”
In the past, much of the symphony’s financial support came from local businesses and industry.
“We lost so many of our businesses because they closed for COVID,” Levy said. “We don’t have the individual donors like we used to. We’d never really gone after grants much in the past, but that’s an area we’re going to work hard on now.”
