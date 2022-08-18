Local school districts are reacting to the Texas Education Agency’s release of the 2022 A–F accountability ratings, the first to be issued in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year. The TEA stated the returns showed positive signs of progress with the state’s effort to ensure students are caught up academically.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”
Goose Creek CISD saw an increase in its accountability rating. The district received an overall rating of 89, or a B, for the 2021-2022 school year. This is an increase in performance compared to the most recent accountability ratings during 2018-2019, when the district received an 87, also a B. In addition, Goose Creek CISD received a 92, or an A, for school progress in the relative performance subdomain.
Four Goose Creek CISD schools earned an overall A rating, including Lamar Elementary, San Jacinto Elementary, Victoria Walker Elementary, and IMPACT Early College High School.
Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien commented upon receiving the news of the district’s accountability ratings. “I could not be prouder of the work that our teachers and administrators do, day in and day out, to ensure our students’ academic success,” O’Brien said. “While we can take pride in being at the top of our comparison group, I know our students and families will continue to pursue excellence in our performance until we reach that ever-elusive A rating for larger districts.”
School Board President Richard Clem was jubilant to hear the news.
“I am extremely proud of the students, teachers, staff, and administration of Goose Creek,” Clem said. “Working together, they have shown that building strong relationships, great teaching, and hard work not only pays off, but it also exceeds the expectations of the (Goose Creek CISD) community. While work is still to be done, our STAAR scores are better than ever! What a testament to our brand, Here We Grow Giants!”
Dr. Matthew Bolinger, Goose Creek CISD executive director of Strategic Planning and Innovation, said Relative Performance measures how a school’s performance compares to other schools with similar economically disadvantaged populations.
Another accomplishment in the school accountability rating is the number of earned Distinction Designation. Goose Creek CISD schools earned a total of 57 Distinction Designations for the 2021-2022 school year, which is an increase of 14 compared to the last posted ratings in 2018-2019. Distinction Designations are awarded when a school or district shows exceptional achievement in certain areas and include academic achievement in specific subjects, comparative academic growth, comparative closing the achievement gaps, and postsecondary readiness.
“I am very proud and excited about our progress,” Board member Helen Berrott-Tims said. “Thank you to all of our teachers and staff for their incredible work. Congratulations to our students, and a very special thank you to our community for the support.”
Despite myriad obstacles to teaching and learning caused by the pandemic, Barbers Hill ISD students continued to outperform state averages in testing at unprecedented levels.
The irregular 2020-21 school year prompted concern over a “COVID slide” for students across the state, but new data shows that Barbers Hill test scores held fast during the unsettling period.
In 2019 – the last year districts received numerical grades – Barbers Hill scored a 95. One pandemic later, Barbers Hill again earned an A, scoring 95.
Four of five Barbers Hill campuses also earned an A rating – Barbers Hill High School (91), Elementary School North (96), Middle School North (90) and Middle School South (94). Elementary School South scored an 89.
Barbers Hill ISD was also the highest-scoring district in the state among districts similar in size or larger and low-income numbers.
Moreover, Barber Hill students beat the state average in every grade, every discipline, and at every level by more than 20 percentage points.
“Barbers Hill was not just able to survive the pandemic, but to thrive through a period that left all too many educational systems foundering in the wake of the storm that was COVID,” Barbers Hill Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole said. “What we know now with certainty is that the decision in Barbers Hill to prioritize in-person instruction was critical. Our teachers, staff, students and families deserve a lot of credit for persevering the way they did through a very tough school year.”
Crosby ISD earned an 84 grade from the TEA’s accountability ratings. This is down one grade point from two years ago when the district earned an 85.
Some of the Crosby ISD highlights are:
• Barrett Elementary earned a letter grade of an “A” overall, up from a “C” pre-pandemic, as well as three distinctions.
• Crosby Elementary earned a letter grade of “B” overall, up from a “C” pre-pandemic.
• Drew Elementary remained at a letter grade of “B” overall, but experienced a 5-point gain from pre-pandemic, as well as one distinction.
• Newport Elementary remained at a letter grade of “B” overall, but experienced a 5-point gain from pre-pandemic, as well as four distinctions.
• Crosby High School maintained a letter grade of “B” overall and also earned two distinctions.
“Crosby ISD is moving forward after two-and-a-half years of COVID disruptions,” Superintendent Paula Patterson said. “The district saw major gains in the 2021-2022 school year. The raw data from the Texas Education Agency, including letter grades and numerical ratings, bear that out. Seeing one campus increase from a C-Rating to an A-Rating is extraordinary. Another campus improved from a C-Rating to a B-Rating. In addition, three campuses achieved six more distinctions than when compared to pre-pandemic ratings. We have more work to do, but I am bolstered by the progress we are making. Our aim is to transform Crosby ISD into an A-Rated district. We are on our way to making the necessary gains to do just that. We are shaking off the final remnants of pandemic challenges with a laser focus on student academic achievement.”
Anahuac ISD also earned a high grade with a 90. The district earned a B under Student Achievement and an A with Student Progress. The district also earned a B with Closing the Gaps.
To view the 2022 accountability ratings for districts and campuses, visit TXschools.gov. Users can search for schools using an address and even compare schools across selected data points.
