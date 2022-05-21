Samuel and Kim Barker have a dilemma. They would love to be part of the live music scene in Baytown. Problem is… there really isn’t one.
The Central Heights couple, along with fellow musician Michael Helfenstein, make up the folk-rock group Brightwire. Their sound is mellow, their lyrics poignant. With echoes of John Prine, Tom Petty and The Little River Band, the music washes over you like the cooling water of a running brook in the hot Texas sun.
This is a working band – touring and writing and recording original music. And they haven’t gone unnoticed. Houston Chronicle music critic Joey Guerra included Brightwire’s “Cracked, Flawed and Frayed” album in his list of best Houston albums of 2021.
Wait. Houston? But these folks belong to Baytown. By day, Samuel works at the Baytown library and Kim at the city’s Texas Workforce Commission office. They have roots here. They shot the video for their single “Eye of the Storm” on the Goose Creek Bike Trail between Central Heights and Market Street.
They have the chops and the drive. What they don’t have is a whole lot of opportunity to perform in their hometown. And they’re passionate about wanting that to change.
“The music scene here is really lacking a central gathering place for local artists,” Samuel said. “For a while, we had places like Cork Grinders and The Dirty Bay Beer Company that had open mics and booked local, original artists, which helped musicians to share exposure and provided a way to network with each other. It also provided listeners with a place to find new and possibly exciting artists right in their hometown.
“A huge part of building a music community that draws in listeners is the ability to share resources like shows, promotion, stage time,” he said. “This brings multiple fan bases together and, in turn, creates a larger following for local artists.”
But that scene has dried up here in Baytown, the pair said. There are a few reasons, a couple of which are somewhat ironic. They point a finger to the revitalization of Texas Avenue, which hindered customer flow at existing businesses as it paved the way for new ones. And the growth of city’s footprint decentralized it, making it more difficult for people to congregate.
And then, of course, there was the pandemic, which put everyone’s plans on hold and stymied not only the social scene and live performances but artistic collaboration, as well.
“It has been a mess, to be blunt,” Samuel said, adding that Brightwire and other local musicians must play in Houston and tour to share their craft and gain exposure.
“There are some great local artists that you’ll see perform at one-off events here in town like our friends, The Haulers,” he said. “They have recently played many events like crawfish boils and/or fundraisers around town.
“For me, that illustrates that there are music fans here in Baytown who seek out local artists, whether it be to play their events or to just find good, local music,” he added. “I believe that is a promising start and proof of interest. The issue we’re faced with as local artists is a lack of ‘normal’ venues to play standard shows at.”
That’s not to say there’s no live music in Baytown. But, as Kim points out, most venues that offer it book established cover bands that bring their own following.
Taking a chance on a local band that writes its own songs and doesn’t yet have a local following or fans from outside the area who will travel to and pack local venues is riskier – especially since many live-music venues are “big bar-and-grill type places with considerable overhead,” she said.
“The hard part right now is beginning the process to find an avenue forward as local artists,” she said. “What venues are willing to take a chance on local artists? Who is willing to work to build a music community on both sides – artists and venue? Who is willing to sacrifice their time and/or their space to provide the means to create a music scene?
“Then, there’s finding a mutually beneficial way of doing it so everyone prospers,” she said. “We all do better when there is more exposure and attention for everyone.”
But what to do?
While it’s easy to pinpoint the issue and its causes, resolving it is trickier. The continued revitalization of Texas Avenue can help at it attracts new venues to the area, Samuel said.
Many of the venues where Brightwire plays around the country are reminiscent of Texas Avenue, he said, with new young business owners taking over old, atmospheric buildings in downtowns that are undergoing revitalization.
A concerted effort on the part of the city to offer incentives that attract live-music-friendly businesses is also important, he said.
And Town Square already has a stage, so the couple would like to see the city create events there that focus on local musicians.
They also would like to see local venues offer open-mic nights, which give musicians a chance to play in front of new people without the cost of traveling to venues outside the local area. And they can help venues drum up business on slow nights. They key, Samuel said, would be starting slowly, say once every few weeks, but consistently so people can plan to attend.
“If it grows, grow with it. If it struggles, roll it back to monthly until it grows,” he said.
“I think it’s just an opportunity to perform and show what you are capable of that is lacking here in Baytown,” Kim said. “Really, If we had an independent coffee house or neighborhood bar that would take a chance one night a month or more to give local musicians a chance, it would go such a long way. And if you already host out-of-town acts at your business here in Baytown, you could bring in a local opener to help grow your local music community.”
The Barkers have considered trying to get access to a city facility to try to restart the local music scene and have hosted backyard concerts at their home – “but it isn’t something we can do with regularity, as we enjoy our positive relationship with our neighbors in Central Heights,” Samuel said, perhaps only somewhat jokingly.
For their part, they show up at any events in town that feature local musicians, to support not only the artists but to show venues that there’s interest.
“I believe we have the potential to create the opportunities that any other city here in the Greater Houston area has,” he said. “It all really comes down to whether people here want to take the opportunity and/or have the desire to create a music scene here. Artists and businesses can do all they want, but having people willing to come out to support music is the lynchpin in the entire endeavor.”
As for Brightwire, named for “the filament inside vacuum tubes that lights up like a light bulb,” the band is working on a EP, called “Ghosts Best Left Alone” and is about to head out in its first full-scale tour since 2019 to promote it. You can learn more about the band at its website, brightwiremusic.com, and check out its music and videos at brightwiremusic.com/epk.
