Shots fired
A resident in the 600 block of Grantham Road reported their front door and a bedroom window were hit by gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Monday. No one was injured.
Runaways reported
• Jaeyden Archangel-Harris, 17, of Baytown, was reported as a runaway about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of YMCA Drive. Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said he was described as black, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds, with black and brown hair, brown eyes, a husky build and a medium brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cobra kia hoodie, black cargo pants, white and black Crocs and a black Nike backpack.
• Titus Newman, 14, was reported as a runaway about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street. Fernandez said he was described as black, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a slim build and dark brown complexion. He was last seen on foot wearing a red hoodie and black pants.
Burglaries
• Several apartment burglaries were reported in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive Monday.
• A cell phone store in the 4200 block of Decker Drive was reported burglarized about 1 a.m. Tuesday when someone shattered the front glass door to enter.
• Tools were reported stolen when two vehicles parked behind a business in the 2500 block of North Main Street were burglarized Monday night.
• Clothing was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Ivie Lee Street Monday night.
• Heavy industrial equipment and tools were reported stolen from a home in the 600 block of Pine Brook Lane Tuesday.
Thefts
• A maroon 2000 GMC Sierra with Texas license 04XK9 was reported stolen in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive Sunday night.
• A silver 2001 GMC Yukon with Texas license FTJ695 was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Happy Valley Drive Monday.
•A silver 2014 Jeep with Texas license PYR289 was reported stolen in the 6700 block of Aspen Peak Drive Tuesday.
• Building materials were reported stolen from a building in the 2200 block of Ward Road Monday.
• A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in the 2700 block of North Main Street about 1 p.m. Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Interstate 10 about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Heavy construction equipment was reported stolen in the 300 block of Highway 146 about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
• A stolen utility trailer was recovered in the 8200 block of FM 1960 in Dayton about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• A truck was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive Tuesday night.
