Cease Addiction Now (CAN) is committed to energizing the Baytown area community to care for itself. Our goal for Baytown is to build a community based state-of-the-art mental health campus, where this community will have a safe place to understand proper behavior expectations of a civil society. This will be accomplished through our curriculum addressing not only maladaptive behaviors but also establishing age old value norms that high functioning families and societies have always adhered to. Currently this curriculum is simply labeled Positive Psychology & Universal Ethics. Our curriculum will be a core component of the training that each of our employees will receive on an ongoing basis. This evidenced based curriculum will be implemented alongside other evidenced based cognitive behavior therapy training. We anticipate an initial workforce of 400 to 600 employees and when the campus is complete 1,000-plus. We anticipate a need for 100-plus nurses. We also anticipate that as a Texas 501c3 non-profit to be at breakeven within three years and profitable within five years. What does profit mean to us? It means that we will be able to offer scholarships to those in our community who perhaps are unable to afford this care because of high deductibles and stripped mental health benefits. The more profit the more scholarships. The sooner we have profit the sooner we have scholarships.
How do we build this campus together? When Moses was tasked with building the Mishkan (Hebrew for dwelling) the entire community gave what they could from their hearts. They were motivated to do something that had never been done before. The Mishkan brought hope, guidance and healing. Though CAN is not Moses and we know that we are not building the Mishkan, we are attempting to bring this community together in a way that has never been done and we know that our facilities and programs will very definitely bring hope, guidance and much needed healing. So the real question is what are you able to contribute to this much needed project from your heart? Presently we are looking for a location site suitable for this campus.
The beginning of healing: We are starting to ask our community members to own the mental health issues of this community by straight up owning their own personal mental health issues. You see, it’s not wrong to own your anxiety, depression, eating disorder, grief, trauma, etc., what is wrong is to act like there is no problem or never was a problem. When we own our stuff we can repair and heal. For men to make this admission or acknowledge a challenge seems almost an historic miraculous event, to admit that something is wrong or was wrong. Besides, we men tell ourselves “who wants to hang with some weakling that cannot handle his emotions”…right? Wrong! The process has its beginning with admitting “I need help” or “I cannot figure this out.” That my friend takes real courage. Repair and healing happen when we are honest with ourselves and our families. Our children and grandchildren are watching us and how we deal with our personal internal crisis. Getting professional guidance from the counseling therapeutic profession is an appropriate action. Letting your family know that you are getting counseling so that you can improve yourself to be a better dad, grandpa, brother, son, etc. is not an admission of weakness. It is an admission that you are repairing yourself, that you care about you and that it is OK for you to care about you. The message received from our precious children and grandchildren around us is that it must be OK for them to get professional help and it must be OK for them to admit that professional assistance is needed. Yes, there is a cost, but you are worth that expense, aren’t you?It is actually a very sound mind that seeks the council of others. To demonstrate this concept CAN has many community leaders on our steering committee to offer their opinion on course of action. It is very smart to ask, get advice, and follow the advice of other smart people. We do this when working out at the gym, when we have a legal issue, or a medical concern. It is not a crazy person or a “mental” person who gets help. Does that make sense?
At CAN Behavioral Health, we have some of the best psychiatrists, doctors, and therapists in all of Texas. We are committed to energizing the Baytown and area to destigmatize mental health services. Our present campus vision is to build, with this community, a state-of-the-art mental health campus that will be here for ourselves, our children, grandchildren, and all future generations. Our desire is that all participants who assist building this campus be filled with pride knowing that they are a part of this much needed never before done thing.
So again we ask “What are you able to contribute to this project from your heart?” Today a meaningful contribution is any appreciable asset including stock, art, land, cash, etc. It is also committing your time to making this happen as did craftsman of those days. By the way if you haven’t figured it out yet …we are not just building a “facility” together, we are building a healthy community together.
Call CAN Behavioral Health, a Texas 501c3, at 281-427-4226 to let us know what you can do today from your heart.
John Havenar is founder and president of Cease Addiction Now.
