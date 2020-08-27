LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind and torrential rain Thursday and unleashed a wall of seawater that could push 40 miles inland as the Category 4 storm roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border. At least one person was killed.
Laura arrived as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. based on its wind speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Louisiana took the brunt of the damage when the system barreled over Lake Charles, an industrial and casino city of 80,00 people, and nearby low-lying fishing communities. Powerful gusts blew out windows in tall buildings and tossed around glass and debris.
Police spotted a floating casino that came unmoored and hit a bridge. Drone video showed water surrounding homes with much of their roofs peeled away. Gov. John Bel Edwards reported Louisiana's first fatality — a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home in Leesville, more than 100 miles inland.
“It looks like 1,000 tornadoes went through here. It’s just destruction everywhere," said Brett Geymann, who rode out the storm with three family members in Moss Bluff, near Lake Charles. He described Laura passing over his house with the roar of a jet engine around 2 a.m.
“There are houses that are totally gone. They were there yesterday, but now gone," he said.
Hours after the system made landfall, initial reports offered hope that the destruction might be somewhat less than originally feared, but a full damage assessment could take days. Wind and rain blew too hard for authorities to check for survivors in some hard-hit places. Meanwhile, Laura began weakening as it churned toward Arkansas, which was under an unusual tropical storm warning.
Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, but not everyone fled from the area, which was devastated by Hurricane Rita in 2005.
“There are some people still in town, and people are calling ... but there ain’t no way to get to them,” Tony Guillory, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said over the phone from a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm.
Guillory said he hoped the stranded people could be rescued later in the day, but he feared that blocked roads, downed power lines and floodwaters could get in the way.
“We know anyone that stayed that close to the coast, we’ve got to pray for them, because looking at the storm surge, there would be little chance of survival,” Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told ABC’s Good Morning America.
More than 600,000 homes and businesses were without power in the two states, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared an emergency ahead of Laura and set aside $250,000 for the state to prepare for the hurricane’s impact in his state. Hutchinson said the state will have search-and-rescue teams on standby.
Forecasters had warned that the storm surge of 15 to 20 feet would be “unsurvivable” and the damage “catastrophic” along a stretch of coast from Lake Charles to Port Arthur, Texas. Damaging winds extended outward as far as 175 miles (280 kilometers), according to the hurricane center.
Dick Gremillion, the emergency director in Calcasieu Parish, said authorities were unable to get out to help anyone or survey the storm's effects.
"The wind is still over 50 mph. It’s going to have to drop significantly before they can even run any emergency calls. We also need daylight,” Gremillion said in an interview with Lake Charles television station KPLC.
More than 580,000 coastal residents were ordered to join the largest evacuation since the coronavirus pandemic began and many did, filling hotels and sleeping in cars since officials did not want to open large shelters that could invite more spread of COVID-19.
But in Cameron Parish, where Laura came ashore, Nungesser said 50 to 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to endure the storm, some in elevated homes and even recreational vehicles. The result could be deadly.
“It’s a very sad situation,” said Ashley Buller, assistant director of emergency preparedness. “We did everything we could to encourage them to leave.”
Becky Clements, 56, did not take chances. She evacuated from Lake Charles after hearing that it could take a direct hit. With memories of Rita's destruction almost 15 years ago, she and her family found an Airbnb hundreds of miles inland.
“The devastation afterward in our town and that whole corner of the state was just awful,” Clements recalled. “Whole communities were washed away, never to exist again.”
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor urged people in Laura's path to stay home, if that's still safe. “Don't go out sightseeing. You put yourself, your family at risk, and you put first responders at risk," he told “CBS This Morning.”
FEMA has plenty of resources ready to help survivors, Gaynor said. Edwards mobilized the National Guard to help, and state Department of Wildlife crews had boats prepared for water rescues.
Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. Little Rock, Arkansas, expected gusts of 50 mph (80 kph) and a deluge of rain through Friday. The storm was so powerful that it could regain strength after turning east and reaching the Atlantic Ocean, potentially threatening the densely populated Northeast.
Laura hit the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.
It was the seventh named storm to strike the U.S. this year, setting a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August. The old record was six in 1886 and 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Locals prep ahead of storm
By Alan Dale
As Hurricane Laura made its presence felt even with almost a full day remaining before she touched land in Southeast Texas, Baytown residents began the process of getting ready for her.
A number of residents along Bayou Boulevard and adjoining areas were doing what they could to prepare for what was being projected as a wind event, while many others flocked to Lowe’s and other stores hoping to pick up a last-minute, backup generator.
“We’ve had this line a couple times a day for the past couple days,” Lowe’s sales assistant Aries Guerrero said. “We’ve had multiple trucks coming in the last couple of days. We had one lady yesterday who was here twice. She showed up in the morning and there were only 30 generators and she was like the 31st in line. So, she had to wait for the next truck to come in. She was in line for about five hours or so.”
The line stretched past approximately a dozen aisles as people waited patiently for some solace.
“I am concerned,” Jason Wilbanks said. “I am getting a generator just in case. We have friends coming over and they are a little nervous about it. My kids are more scared about it than we are and it’s my job to keep them kind of calm.”
Marcos Morales and his son of the same name, were enjoying a bike ride along and near Bayou Boulevard before things were projected to get more unwelcoming. He said there wasn’t much scuttlebutt along the neighborhoods since Laura was projected as a fast moving, one-day, wind event.
“If it was more centralized and a direct hit I am sure there would be more people getting out of here,” Morales said. “A ride is all we can do it. If it’s not one thing, it’s the other. If you go somewhere, you have to deal with people and especially with the corona, you are screwed either way.”
Allen Baumbach and family members were getting “loose ends” picked up in his front yard on Bayou and moving a bird feeder and got their generator on standby.
“Without knowing where the storm was going, I’d hate to leave here,” Baumbach said. “If it was a direct hit on a four, we’d be leaving. Harvey was a completely different animal – we almost had seven foot of water in our house. We aren’t doing the windows, since we aren’t talking about a direct hit. I don’t know if any of these houses can be built for those things.”
He was also surprised to not see much traffic or buildup at the gas stations earlier in the day.
“It was kind of quieter than I expected,” he said. “That might be a good thing, especially if we are on the outskirts of it. I feel for Louisiana if they are going to get it.”
Floyd Perchalek, who lives on Russell Road, has gone through plenty of Hurricanes since living in Baytown, and was moving his bird feeder to a safer position early Wednesday.
“I laid it down so the wind won’t blow it over,” Perchalek said. “In the back I tied down my picnic table and my firewood, I got covers all over it and I have it all weighted down.”
Carolyn Atkins, of Fleming Street, was confident that she would once again manage through another storm event.
“I just took my stuff off my back porch and took my bird feeders down,” Atkins said. “We didn’t get any water during rain. I’ve lived here 20 years and we’ve been fine.
Not many Whispering Pines residents are believed to be leaving after the devastation Hurricane Harvey had on the neighborhood almost three years ago to the day.
“People are more relaxed than they would have been, since it’s a wind event,” Shenalt Hudson said. “Some people have evacuated, but most are still around. We flooded over here so I am here just to make sure things don’t fly around in our backyard and I tied down my boat on the dry dock.”
