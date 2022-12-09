Assaults
• A woman reported that a man fired a gun in her direction at a motel in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. She was not hit.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 3:02 am
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said that 28-year-old Michael Foster of Baytown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• A woman reportedly struck another woman on the head several times with a wooden cane at a bus stop in the 700 block of West Main Street about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police are investigating.
Aggravated robbery
A man reported being hit in the head with a handgun during a robbery at a home in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street about lunchtime Thursday.
Salvador Chavez Jr., 17, of Baytown, was charged with aggravated robbery after being found with a semi-automatic handgun and Xanax in his possession, Fernandez said.
Missing person
A Baytown man, 59-year-old Michael Lucas was reported missing Thursday.
He is described as white, with brown eyes, gray hair, a light complexion, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds. He has a large black widow spider tattoo on his back and “I love Cynthia” tattooed on one of his arms.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black and white shorts and black and white shoes with black socks.
Thefts
• A U-Haul trailer was reported stolen in the 2700 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
• A stolen trailer was recovered in the 2700 block of North Main Street about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• A stolen trailer was recovered in the 11500 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive about 8 a.m. Thursday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 400 block of East Defee Avenue early Thursday morning.
• Electronics were reported stolen in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive about 11 a.m. Thursday.
