The icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country.
Across a large swath of the nation, including Deep South states like Georgia and Alabama, the snowy, slippery weather either led to the closing of vaccination sites outright or held up the necessary shipments, with delays expected to continue for days.
County test, vaccine sites closed
Harris County COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed until noon Friday.
A statement from the agency reports that staff are working to reschedule appointments and will notify vaccine recipients by text or email of the new times.
Chambers County Public Health has canceled all vaccination appointments through the end of the week.
The department requested on social media that people not call, message or email about rescheduled appointments.
Appointments will be rescheduled for the week of Feb. 22-26 and anyone with a rescheduled appointment will be notified.
According to CDC guidance, a delay in receiving the second dose does not decrease its effectiveness. Maximum effectiveness is reached a few days after the second dose is administered.
Case reports
Harris County Public Health reported 338,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases through Tuesday, up from 337,012 through Sunday. There have been 3,147 deaths through Tuesday, up from 3,122 through Sunday.
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 5,794 cases through Tuesday, up from 5,776 through Sunday. There have been 66 deaths.
The Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has had 496 cases through Tuesday, up from 493 through Sunday. There have been 11 deaths.
The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 2,315 cases through Tuesday, up from 2,304 through Sunday. There have been 30 deaths.
No new data was posted for Chambers County.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 2,231,717 cases through Wednesday, up from 2,221,955 through Sunday. There have been 40,717 deaths through Tuesday, up from 40,527 through Sunday.
Reports from the week may be delayed by severe weather and power issues.
