Officer, guard assaulted
A Louisiana man kicked and punched a security guard and an off-duty uniformed police officer during a struggle at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital about 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Officer, guard assaulted
A Louisiana man kicked and punched a security guard and an off-duty uniformed police officer during a struggle at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital about 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Assistant Police Chief David Alford said the man was disoriented and combative. When a hospital security guard tried to restrain him, the man kicked and struck both the guard and a police officer who came to assist, hitting both multiple times including in the face.
Charges of assault on a peace officer and assault on a security guard were filed against the man, Alford said.
Dirt bike evading
A man evading police on what Alford described as a non-street-legal dirt bike in the area of Garth Road south of West Baker Road about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
When an officer saw the bike and tried to stop it, Alford said, the rider drove around vehicles stopped for a traffic light to evade. The officer was then informed of several reports received of the vehicle driving recklessly and doing wheelies in the area of Baker and Garth.
The vehicle left the roadway and traveled along a creek, losing pursuing officers. While the rider got away, police recovered the blue and white Yamaha motorcycle and some clothing.
The suspect was described only as a Hispanic or light-complected Black man wearing gray sweats.
Runaway
A 16-year-old girl, Samara Peterson, was reported as a runaway. She is Black with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 4 inches tall a weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Richardson Lane about 10 p.m. Oct. 16.
Burglaries
• An attempted burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Daniel Street Monday.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 900 block of Northwood Drive early Monday morning.
• Chemicals were reported stolen from a building in the 400 block of Laredo Street Monday and later recovered nearby.
• A gun, money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Neal Street Monday night.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 6900 block of North Main Street Monday night.
• Tools and other items were reported stolen from a storage unit in the 4200 block of North Main Street Tuesday.
Thefts
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 200 block of West James Avenue Monday.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Monday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3000 block of North Alexander Drive shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Interstate 10 Tuesday.
• Vehicle reported stolen in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive near midnight Tuesday night.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.