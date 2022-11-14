Christmas food drive Nov 14, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All are invited to participate in the Baytown Christmas Food Drive from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18 to benefit Hearts and Hands of Baytown.Items will be accepted on Dec. 17 at Travis Elementary, 100 Robin Rd. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.Items can also be dropped off at Hearts and Hands Pantry. To drop off items, contact Nikki at heartsandhandsofbaytown@gmail.comFor more information, contact Byron and Lynda Nelson at Nqx16943@gmail.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Item Hands Pantry Food Nikki Hand Travis Elementary Christmas Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-Nov 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Ronald James (Ronnie) Quebedeaux 5 hrs ago Roger Kent Vice 6 hrs ago William Joseph Starr Sr. 9 hrs ago Israel David Lopez 9 hrs ago Ronnie Chester Mullens 9 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey Did your candidate(s) win? You voted: Yes No No opinion Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital opens new 5-story tower Mohlman talks mental health at Harris Center Chambers County Hospital District announces new leadership Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold Today in History: November 15, Sherman’s “March to the Sea” Police beat – Homicide suspect arrested Beachcombing on the Texas Coast Pilots help celebrate veterans Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Texas Avenue entertainment business offers something for everyoneGraham, Griffith win seats on Baytown CouncilBaytown elects new council members in Districts 2, 3Police beat – Man injured in stabbingErnestine J. WallacePercy Gerald (P.G.) Stepleton, Jr.Unity Tower celebrated in styleGene NolenShelby Jane AndrewsThe Mind Garden takes root in Arts District Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor ‘You can’t fix stupid’ - Letter to the editor 55 min ago 0 Off the rails - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Yours in service - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 In support of Graham Nov 7, 2022 0 On forgiving student loan debt - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - Thank you Ms. Stripling Nov 4, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor: Vote out MAGA nuts Nov 4, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Brand new in box Honda EG 5000 gas Nov 10, 2022 Looking for a trustworthy live-in Nov 10, 2022 *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, Nov 8, 2022
