Local election results are posted as ballot stations report in, with counties providing official updated results.
Early voting totals are usually reported soon after the polls close at 7 p.m. Totals are not final until 100% of the precincts report in. Harris County is using new voting equipment this election which may affect the speed of results.
See Harris County results here
See Chambers County results here
Chambers County will report results for:
Anahuac Independent School District
Barbers Hill Independent School District
Harris County will report results for:
Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District
Both counties will report results for the Lee College District with results based on the total votes from both counties.
