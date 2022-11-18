ExxonMobil reported unplanned air emissions from its Baytown Refinery occurred for about 2 ½ hours on Tuesday, resulting in the release of hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide and sulfuric acid. The company reported the incident to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Wednesday.

According to the TCEQ report, loss of amine flow to the plant Girbotol fuel gas treatment system resulted in elevated sulfur concentration at the blend gas fuel systems.

