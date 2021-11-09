The City of Baytown will host an open house for residents to provide input on the city’s comprehensive plan 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Sterling High School, 300 W. Baker Road.

City staff and plan consultants will be on hand to answer questions and hear feedback on four topics:

• Infrastructure and economic development

• Transportation

• Housing and neighborhoods

• Recreation and amenities.

There will be several ways to engage about priorities, desires and what is necessary to create a better tomorrow for Baytown.

The open house will be in the auditorium.

 

