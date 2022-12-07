The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce the success of the first ever Youth Fall Soccer program. The co-ed program consisted of 14 teams and more than 100 athletes within the 6U,8U, and 10U age groups.

The season consisted of six weeks of play, with one practice a week. However, the volunteer coaches and parents were so dedicated that most teams practiced twice a week.  Teams and athletes were encouraged to focus on improving fundamentals, skills, team values, and to just have fun. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.