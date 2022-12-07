The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce the success of the first ever Youth Fall Soccer program. The co-ed program consisted of 14 teams and more than 100 athletes within the 6U,8U, and 10U age groups.
The season consisted of six weeks of play, with one practice a week. However, the volunteer coaches and parents were so dedicated that most teams practiced twice a week. Teams and athletes were encouraged to focus on improving fundamentals, skills, team values, and to just have fun.
Lauren Siple, Athletic Programs Coordinator for Baytown Parks and Recreation, said, “This was one of the most rewarding opportunities I have had as Athletic Programs Coordinator. The commitment and dedication from the volunteer coaches was unbelievable. When you come together as one big team and get to watch the kids have fun and learn, that is what it’s all about. Can’t wait for our next Youth Soccer League and expanding in the future.”
The City of Baytown wants to thank all of the parents and volunteer coaches for their time and dedication to the players.
6U Coed Soccer teams/ Coaches
Sonic Boom- Coach Mike Rideau
Baytown Goose- Eric Teguia
Pandas- Daylan Stewart
Supersonics- Jared and Debra Fulleylove
Tornadoes- Crystal Arias
End of season tournament winners: Cardinals- Dominique Baldwin
8U Coed Soccer teams/ Coaches
Red Ravens- Sam Chapa
Yellow Jackets – Kimberly Preciado
Dragons- Carlos Rodriguez
End of season tournament winners: Blue Sharks- Cesar Garza
10U Coed Soccer teams/ Coaches
Green Hornets- Rose Barradas
Red Hawks- Terriron Favorite
Clutch Club- Estrella Cardona
End of season tournament winners: Tigers- Jesse Rodriguez
Also, thanks to referees Thomas Darr, Patrick Amos, Alistair Manliguez, and Christian Aguirre for taking the time to work and mentor the athletes along the way!
Have a young athlete who is ready to play with a team? Come to the Youth Sports Expo on January 7 from 9am-4pm at the Baytown Community Center. You will learn more about all youth sports programs and organizations in Baytown. For upcoming youth programs, visit www.baytown.org/events.
