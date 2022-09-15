High school sports calendar Baytown Sun sports staff Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Sept. 15-Volleyball – BCA at Missouri City Divine Savior, 6*Friday Sept. 16-Football – La Porte at REL, 7*; RSS at Kingwood Park, 7*; Crosby at BH, 7*; Anahuac at San Augustine, 7; Bryan St. Joseph at BCA, 7*-Volleyball – REL at RSS, 6:30*; BH at PA Memorial, 6:30*; PN-G at Crosby, 6:30*; GCM at Nederland, 6:30*-Team Tennis – Crosby at Nederland, 3:30*; PA Memorial at BH*, 3; GCM at REL, 3:30*; PN-G at RSS, 3:45*-Cross country – RSS at La Porte Bulldog Invitational, Northwest Park, La Porte, 7:30 a.m.Saturday, Sept. 17-Cross Country – BH at Dayton Tuesday, Sept. 20-Volleyball – Beren Academy at BCA, 6*; PA Memorial at RSS, 6:30*; PN-G at REL, 6:30*; BH at GCM, 6:30*; Crosby at Nederland, 6:30*;-Team Tennis – BH at Crosby, 3:30; REL at Nederland, 3:30*; RSS at PA Memorial, 3:45*; GCM at PN-G, 4*-Water polo – Deer Park at RSS, 5*Thursday, Sept. 22-Football – PA Memorial at RSS, 7*-Volleyball – BCA at Alvin Living Stones, 6*-Cross country – RSS at Dobie, 8 a.m.;Friday Sept. 23-Football – REL at GCM, 7*; BH at La Porte, 7*; Kingwood Park at Crosby, 7*; Santa Fe at Dayton, 7*; Hou Grace Christian at BCA, 7*; Anahuac at Hardin, 7:30* -Volleyball – GCM at Crosby, 4:30*; Nederland at REL, 6:30*; RSS at BH, 6:30* -Team Tennis – Crosby at RSS, 3:30*; Nederland at BH, 3*; PN-G at REL, 3:30*; PA Memorial at GCM, 4* Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rss Volleyball Sport School La Porte Bh Cross Country Dayton Football Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 