Meet a real-life Texas cowboy who once called Baytown home

The Baytown Historical Preservation Association will celebrate National Cowboy Day (June 23) one week late at its Saturday History Lecture Series on Saturday, July 30. The lecture will take place that morning at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) at the Republic of Texas Plaza Barn, 5117 North Main Street in Baytown.
Come meet J. L. “Jim” Hodges, a real-life Texas cowboy, author, and historian, who will present a program on “The Great American Cowboy: From Egypt to the Present.”
Jim’s early days as a child in North Houston were busy training ponies for amusement parks and learning cowhorse training methods from his grandfather, which led to his first real open-range cowboy jobs at age 11, all over Texas.
Jim’s father, James E. Hodges, accepted a position with Lee College, drafting and teaching the first vocational-technical courses in radio and TV repair, and in 1967 his family moved to Baytown. Jim fell in love with the community and quickly joined the FFA and the Civil Air Patrol, which allowed him to pursue two of his passions. He used his after-school time and summers working ranches and training horses, some in Baytown and others around the state. He left Baytown in 1970 after graduation from Robert E. Lee High School and joined the United States Army.
Hodges is known as “Many Men in One” by those who know him best. He has lived many parallel lives and invested a half-century in high-risk public service assignments, including that of a covert intelligence operator, a highly decorated detective and two-time law enforcement officer of the year, licensed law enforcement instructor, a licensed professional security instructor, a ground combat veteran of the Vietnam War, inventor, and personal defense expert.
Parallel to his tactical life, Jim grew up in Texas as a cowboy and horse trainer and owned his own livestock business. He also founded and ran an invention design company, as well as a national tactical sales and training company.
As a historian of the Vietnam War and cowboy and ranching history, he has appeared in numerous films and photoshoots and is a nationally respected public speaker.
Hodges now enjoys authoring books from his experiences and sharing stories with audiences from many corners of the world.
There will be a book signing after the program for those interested in purchasing copies of Hodges’ books entitled “Murder: Above Top Secret,” “Cathamor,” and “Texas Longhorns, A Short Essay.”
Reservations for this free lecture are encouraged as seating is limited. To be guaranteed a seat, email info@baytownhistory.org or call 281-421-2099, and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and the number attending.
The historic 1894 one-room Wooster School and 1910 Brown-McKay Farmhouse will be open for tours after the event until 3 p.m. For more information on the Baytown Historical Preservation Association, visit www.baytownhistory.org.
