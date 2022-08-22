Battleship Texas Foundation

The USS Texas Battleship has not left its berth under the San Jacinto Monument since 1988. That will change Aug. 31. The Battleship Texas Foundation, with its partners, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission, have announced that the Battleship Texas will depart the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site for repairs that date. 

The historic ship is being towed, as it was in 1988, to the Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporations’ Galveston Shipyard for repairs. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.