The USS Texas Battleship has not left its berth under the San Jacinto Monument since 1988. That will change Aug. 31. The Battleship Texas Foundation, with its partners, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission, have announced that the Battleship Texas will depart the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site for repairs that date.
The historic ship is being towed, as it was in 1988, to the Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporations’ Galveston Shipyard for repairs.
“It is going to be a historic day,” said Bruce Bramlett, executive director of the Foundation.
Mike Wilson, a Bring the Battleship to Baytown Committee member, shared his thoughts on the news of the ship’s departure.
“What a wonderful and historic event this will be on Aug. 31,” Wilson said. “The Battleship Texas finally on its way to the Gulf Copper Shipyard for repairs. I hope folks will take the opportunity to watch it from one of the vantage points along the way. I know I will. The next exciting event will then be to see her leave the dry dock, fully repaired, and watch as she makes her way to her new home, which I sincerely hope will be Bayland Island, next to the beautiful new Hyatt Regency Hotel and the Baytown Convention Center. The view of all three from the Fred Hartman bridge is going to be amazing.”
The Texas 86th Legislature approved $35 million to repair the ship, which has rust issues, needs hull replacement and a paint job.
The Foundation has said the departure is subject to potential postponement because of likely weather and other possible delays.
The public can view the departure on a livestream video available on the Foundation’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The San Jacinto Battleground State park, along with parts of Independence Parkway and the Lynchburg Ferry, will be closed from the early morning hours on Aug. 31 until the ship has moved past the Lynchburg Ferry.
Viewers can see the ship as it is being towed throughout the day. Some good viewing locations include Bayland Island, the Texas City Dike, Seawolf Park and Pier 21. These viewing areas are subject to the local authority. The ship is expected to pass the Texas City Dike and Seawolf Park around early to midafternoon and be in Galveston by mid-to late afternoon.
The Foundation also provided some questions and answers about the battleship, which first came to the berth under the San Jacinto Monument after the U.S. Navy decommissioned it in April 1948. It was the first permanent battleship memorial museum in the country.
The Foundation, using input from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission, said the ship will be towed from the San Jacinto site to the Gulf Copper shipyard in Galveston for repairs to the ship’s hull on Aug. 31. The date is based on the optimal tides and currents at San Jacinto and Galveston to facilitate the safe movement of the ship, the Foundation stated.
The date is subject to change on short notice, perhaps even the morning of the tow, based on parameters that could affect a successful and safe departure, Foundation officials said.
One question was will the San Jacinto Battleground site be open to the public for viewing the ship’s departure? The Foundation said no.
“The move is planned to occur during hours the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site is normally closed,” the Foundation stated.
The Foundation added that the goal is to have the ship out of the slip and navigate down the Houston Ship Channel before the San Jacinto Battleground opens at 9 a.m.
“However, the San Jacinto Battleground will remain closed until the battleship has started moving down the Houston Ship Channel should the ship not leave by 9 a.m.,” the Foundation stated.
The Foundation said people will be able to see the battleship in the drydock from the Pier 21 area. Foundation officials stated they are working on plans for additional, closer viewing opportunities at a later date.
