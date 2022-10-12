Runners break out of their starting boxes at the beginning of Wednesday morning's District 22-3A cross country meet at White's Park in Anahuac. The top finishing runners and teams qualified for the Region III meet Oct. 25 in Huntsville.
It was the best of days and the worst of days for Chris Evans as he crossed the finish line first with a time of 18 minutes, 7 seconds running for Anahuac High School in the District 22-3A cross country meet.
It was the worst of days because his school did not make the points needed to advance to regionals. Chris says he has been running three or four miles every morning and every afternoon and on weekends to get his time down. While other runners were passing out when they finished, Chris seemed to have a few more miles in his tank. Varsity boys run a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course.
Top ten finishers for Boys Varsity were: 1 Christopher Evans, Anahuac; 2 Eli (Elijah) Carrell, Warren; 3 Landon Bell, Warren; 4 Tanner Sullivan, Orangefield; 5 Michael Briones, Kountze; 6 Carson Worthy, Orangefield; 7 Agustin Granados, Winnie East Chambers; 8 Cole Y’barbo, Kirbyville; 9 Ty Butler, Orangefield; 10 Kyle Noceja, Warren. The 10th place finishers’ time was 18:55.
The Varsity Girls had a good day for setting low times. The first-place winner, Giselle Avalos of East Chambers with a time of 13:42, has been climbing in the pack all season. Today she showed the grit of determination against her teammates and next three finishers. The girls, running for Winnie East Chambers, did not run as a pack, but finished pushing each other. Varsity girls run a 2-mile course.
Top 10 finishers in Girls Varsity were: 1 Giselle Avalos, Winnie East Chambers; 2 Mallory Frederick, Winnie East Chambers; 3 Jasmine Avalos, Winnie East Chambers; 5 Kenzie Fea, Buna, 6 Brynn Branch, Buna; 7 Lainey Kent, Kirbyville; 8 Jesenia Avalos, Winnie East Chambers; 9 Anahi Hernandez, Anahuac; 10 Isabel Martinez, Anahuac.
The top three teams winning regional slots for varsity girls are Winnie East Chambers, Kirbyville and Orangefield.
The District meet was held at Whites Park in Anahuac to the sounds of hundreds of fans and parents cheering. Most of the course is shaded by large live oak trees but the day was humid and still. Anahuac runners Bentley Abshier and Tyler Hart both said, “part of my training for cross county is praying to do my best and run for God, my school, and my family.”
UIL 3A High School Regionals will be Oct. 24-25 at Kate Ross-Barr Park in Huntsville.
