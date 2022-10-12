It was the best of days and the worst of days for Chris Evans as he crossed the finish line first with a time of 18 minutes, 7 seconds running for Anahuac High School in the District 22-3A cross country meet.

It was the worst of days because his school did not make the points needed to advance to regionals. Chris says he has been running three or four miles every morning and every afternoon and on weekends to get his time down. While other runners were passing out when they finished, Chris seemed to have a few more miles in his tank. Varsity boys run a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course. 

